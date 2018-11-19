While most of the industry was fixated on the Paris Supercross this weekend, the Barcelona Supercross was taking place in Spain and featured Josh Grant and Malcolm Stewart.

In the Triple Crown-style format (three main events), Grant won the first two and finished second in the third to take the overall by one point over Stewart, who went 2-2-1.

Charles LeFrancois finished third overall.

SX1 Overall

Pos Rider Results Points 1 Josh Grant 1-1-2 4 2 Malcolm Stewart 2-2-1 5 3 Charles Lefrancois 3-3-3 9 4 Dominique Thury 5-6-4 15 5 Joan Cros 4-4-7 15

Below is some footage from the event: