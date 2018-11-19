Josh Grant Edges Malcolm Stewart at Barcelona Supercross

November 19, 2018 2:10pm
While most of the industry was fixated on the Paris Supercross this weekend, the Barcelona Supercross was taking place in Spain and featured Josh Grant and Malcolm Stewart.

In the Triple Crown-style format (three main events), Grant won the first two and finished second in the third to take the overall by one point over Stewart, who went 2-2-1.

Charles LeFrancois finished third overall.

SX1 Overall

PosRiderResultsPoints
1Josh Grant1-1-24
2Malcolm Stewart2-2-15
3Charles Lefrancois3-3-39
4Dominique Thury5-6-415
5Joan Cros4-4-715

Below is some footage from the event: