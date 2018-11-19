Complete Survey, Win a $600 TLD Toolbox and Get Three Months of RXI

Our annual Racer X Reader Survey is ready for you to fill out, and we’re offering killer prizes for participants. Upon completion, EVERYONE will receive a FREE three-month digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated. You’ll also be entered in a drawing to win a filled Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox from Sonic Tools, valued at $600. The survey should take approximately 10 minutes to complete; you may enter one time using a valid email address.

You can fill out the survey here.

[Note: The winner of the Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox from Sonic Tools will be announced on Racer X Online. Please allow up to one week to receive login credentials for your digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated.]

About the Toolbox

The innovative Sonic Tools/Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox Solution comes equipped with three filled drawers, complete with chemical-resistant and laser-cut foam inlays with tools carefully placed and clearly labeled. The SONIC Tools and Troy Lee Designs Moto Toolbox Solution is the result of a collaborative effort between two forward-thinking companies with a focus on improving functionality and efficiency in the moto world. The toolbox is lightweight and high-quality, featuring strong aluminum handles with comfortable grip. Professional-grade hardware and construction combined with smooth, rounded front top lid with “SONIC” stamped into the steel creates a sleek design. All three drawers feature ball-bearing slides and are retractable and a front centralized safety lock.