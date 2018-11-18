JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Weston Peick is currently in a local hospital in France after a serious crash last night in the final main event at the Paris Supercross.

Peick collided with Dylan Ferrandis in the third SX1 main event and went down and was then landed on by Cedric Soubeyras. Peick was taken to the hospital last night.

TransWorld Motocross is reporting that Peick is in stable condition and did not suffer any brain injuries. According to their report, he did suffer numerous facial and mouth injuries.

Sources told Racer X’s Steve Matthes that Peick will need facial surgery soon and will need to stay in the hospital for a week or so, but that doctors are optimistic.

We will continue to update this post as we know more.