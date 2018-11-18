Paris Supercross Results (Sunday)

November 18, 2018 7:50am
The second night of Paris Supercross is underway and it features a lot of top riders, including Jason Anderson, Justin Hill, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, and more.

Jason Anderson took the overall on Saturday over Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne. You can read a full report here.

We will be posting live updates on our Twitter account and will have a full breakdown once the racing is done.

Follow along here for results throughout the day.

SX1 Qualifying

PosRiderBest Time
1Dylan Ferrandis40.692
2Justin Hill40.886
3Justin Brayton41.049
4Jason Anderson41.309
5Gregory Aranda41.42
6Zach Osborne41.427
7Vince Friese41.532
8Jordi Tixier41.626
9Cedric Soubeyras42.189
10Valentin Teillet42.345
11Nicolas Aubin42.375
12Fabien Izoird42.487
13Ben LaMay42.657
14Tyler Bowers42.809
15Gaetan Le Hir42.917

SX2 Qualifying

PosRiderBest Time
1Jace Owen43.113
2Anthony Bourdon43.2
3Cameron McAdoo43.291
4Adrien Escoffier43.397
5Thomas Do43.409
6Pierre Lozzi43.814
7Brian Moreau43.87
8Calvin Fonvieille44.385
9Julien Roussaly44.491
10Julie Duhamel44.817

SX1 Superpole

PosRider
1Dylan Ferrandis
2Justin Hill
3Jason Anderson
4Zach Osborne
5Gregory Aranda
6Justin Brayton
7Vince Friese
8Jordi Tixier
9Valentin Teillet
10Cedric Soubeyras

SX2 - Sprint 1

PosRider
1Anthony Bourdon
2Jace Owen
3Cameron McAdoo
4Pierre Lozzi
5Adrien Escoffier
6Thomas Do
7Julien Roussaly
8Brian Moreau
9Lorenzo Camporese
10Calvin Fonvieille

SX1 - Sprint 1

PosRider
1Zach Osborne
2Vince Friese
3Jason Anderson
4Justin Brayton
5Cedric Soubeyras
6Ben LaMay
7Valentin Teillet
8Fabien Izoird
9Justin Hill
10Dylan Ferrandis
11Tyler Bowers
12Nicolas Aubin
13Gaetan Le Hir
14Gregory Aranda
15Jordi Tixier
16Xavier Boog
17Hugo Basaula
18Florent Richier

SX2 - Sprint 2

PosRider
1Jace Owen
2Cameron McAdoo
3Adrien Escoffier
4Thomas Do
5Julien Roussaly
6Lorenzo Camporese
7Calvin Fonvieille
8Pierre Lozzi
9Brian Moreau
10Mickael Lamarque

SX1 - Sprint 2

PosRider
1Jason Anderson
2Zach Osborne
3Justin Brayton
4Dylan Ferrandis
5Vince Friese
6Justin Hill
7Jordi Tixier
8Cedric Soubeyras
9Tyler Bowers
10Nicolas Aubin
11Ben LaMay
12Gregory Aranda
13Fabien Izoird
14Xavier Boog
15Valentin Teillet
16Hugo Basaula
17Florent Richier
18Gaetan Le Hir

SX2 - Final

PosRider
1Thomas Do
2Jace Owen
3Adrien Escoffier
4Julien Roussaly
5Cameron McAdoo
6Anthony Bourdon
7Pierre Lozzi
8Brian Moreau
9Calvin Fonvieille
10Fancois Dore