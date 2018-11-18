The second night of Paris Supercross is underway and it features a lot of top riders, including Jason Anderson, Justin Hill, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, and more.
Jason Anderson took the overall on Saturday over Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne. You can read a full report here.
We will be posting live updates on our Twitter account and will have a full breakdown once the racing is done.
Follow along here for results throughout the day.
SX1 Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Time
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40.692
|2
|Justin Hill
|40.886
|3
|Justin Brayton
|41.049
|4
|Jason Anderson
|41.309
|5
|Gregory Aranda
|41.42
|6
|Zach Osborne
|41.427
|7
|Vince Friese
|41.532
|8
|Jordi Tixier
|41.626
|9
|Cedric Soubeyras
|42.189
|10
|Valentin Teillet
|42.345
|11
|Nicolas Aubin
|42.375
|12
|Fabien Izoird
|42.487
|13
|Ben LaMay
|42.657
|14
|Tyler Bowers
|42.809
|15
|Gaetan Le Hir
|42.917
SX2 Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Best Time
|1
|Jace Owen
|43.113
|2
|Anthony Bourdon
|43.2
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|43.291
|4
|Adrien Escoffier
|43.397
|5
|Thomas Do
|43.409
|6
|Pierre Lozzi
|43.814
|7
|Brian Moreau
|43.87
|8
|Calvin Fonvieille
|44.385
|9
|Julien Roussaly
|44.491
|10
|Julie Duhamel
|44.817
SX1 Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|Justin Hill
|3
|Jason Anderson
|4
|Zach Osborne
|5
|Gregory Aranda
|6
|Justin Brayton
|7
|Vince Friese
|8
|Jordi Tixier
|9
|Valentin Teillet
|10
|Cedric Soubeyras
SX2 - Sprint 1
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Anthony Bourdon
|2
|Jace Owen
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|4
|Pierre Lozzi
|5
|Adrien Escoffier
|6
|Thomas Do
|7
|Julien Roussaly
|8
|Brian Moreau
|9
|Lorenzo Camporese
|10
|Calvin Fonvieille
SX1 - Sprint 1
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Zach Osborne
|2
|Vince Friese
|3
|Jason Anderson
|4
|Justin Brayton
|5
|Cedric Soubeyras
|6
|Ben LaMay
|7
|Valentin Teillet
|8
|Fabien Izoird
|9
|Justin Hill
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|11
|Tyler Bowers
|12
|Nicolas Aubin
|13
|Gaetan Le Hir
|14
|Gregory Aranda
|15
|Jordi Tixier
|16
|Xavier Boog
|17
|Hugo Basaula
|18
|Florent Richier
SX2 - Sprint 2
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Jace Owen
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|3
|Adrien Escoffier
|4
|Thomas Do
|5
|Julien Roussaly
|6
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|Calvin Fonvieille
|8
|Pierre Lozzi
|9
|Brian Moreau
|10
|Mickael Lamarque
SX1 - Sprint 2
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Jason Anderson
|2
|Zach Osborne
|3
|Justin Brayton
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5
|Vince Friese
|6
|Justin Hill
|7
|Jordi Tixier
|8
|Cedric Soubeyras
|9
|Tyler Bowers
|10
|Nicolas Aubin
|11
|Ben LaMay
|12
|Gregory Aranda
|13
|Fabien Izoird
|14
|Xavier Boog
|15
|Valentin Teillet
|16
|Hugo Basaula
|17
|Florent Richier
|18
|Gaetan Le Hir
SX2 - Final
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Thomas Do
|2
|Jace Owen
|3
|Adrien Escoffier
|4
|Julien Roussaly
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|6
|Anthony Bourdon
|7
|Pierre Lozzi
|8
|Brian Moreau
|9
|Calvin Fonvieille
|10
|Fancois Dore