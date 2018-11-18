The second night of Paris Supercross is underway and it features a lot of top riders, including Jason Anderson, Justin Hill, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, and more.

Jason Anderson took the overall on Saturday over Dylan Ferrandis and Zach Osborne. You can read a full report here.

We will be posting live updates on our Twitter account and will have a full breakdown once the racing is done.

Follow along here for results throughout the day.

SX1 Qualifying

Pos Rider Best Time 1 Dylan Ferrandis 40.692 2 Justin Hill 40.886 3 Justin Brayton 41.049 4 Jason Anderson 41.309 5 Gregory Aranda 41.42 6 Zach Osborne 41.427 7 Vince Friese 41.532 8 Jordi Tixier 41.626 9 Cedric Soubeyras 42.189 10 Valentin Teillet 42.345 11 Nicolas Aubin 42.375 12 Fabien Izoird 42.487 13 Ben LaMay 42.657 14 Tyler Bowers 42.809 15 Gaetan Le Hir 42.917

SX2 Qualifying

Pos Rider Best Time 1 Jace Owen 43.113 2 Anthony Bourdon 43.2 3 Cameron McAdoo 43.291 4 Adrien Escoffier 43.397 5 Thomas Do 43.409 6 Pierre Lozzi 43.814 7 Brian Moreau 43.87 8 Calvin Fonvieille 44.385 9 Julien Roussaly 44.491 10 Julie Duhamel 44.817

SX1 Superpole

Pos Rider 1 Dylan Ferrandis 2 Justin Hill 3 Jason Anderson 4 Zach Osborne 5 Gregory Aranda 6 Justin Brayton 7 Vince Friese 8 Jordi Tixier 9 Valentin Teillet 10 Cedric Soubeyras

SX2 - Sprint 1

Pos Rider 1 Anthony Bourdon 2 Jace Owen 3 Cameron McAdoo 4 Pierre Lozzi 5 Adrien Escoffier 6 Thomas Do 7 Julien Roussaly 8 Brian Moreau 9 Lorenzo Camporese 10 Calvin Fonvieille

SX1 - Sprint 1

Pos Rider 1 Zach Osborne 2 Vince Friese 3 Jason Anderson 4 Justin Brayton 5 Cedric Soubeyras 6 Ben LaMay 7 Valentin Teillet 8 Fabien Izoird 9 Justin Hill 10 Dylan Ferrandis 11 Tyler Bowers 12 Nicolas Aubin 13 Gaetan Le Hir 14 Gregory Aranda 15 Jordi Tixier 16 Xavier Boog 17 Hugo Basaula 18 Florent Richier

SX2 - Sprint 2

Pos Rider 1 Jace Owen 2 Cameron McAdoo 3 Adrien Escoffier 4 Thomas Do 5 Julien Roussaly 6 Lorenzo Camporese 7 Calvin Fonvieille 8 Pierre Lozzi 9 Brian Moreau 10 Mickael Lamarque

SX1 - Sprint 2

Pos Rider 1 Jason Anderson 2 Zach Osborne 3 Justin Brayton 4 Dylan Ferrandis 5 Vince Friese 6 Justin Hill 7 Jordi Tixier 8 Cedric Soubeyras 9 Tyler Bowers 10 Nicolas Aubin 11 Ben LaMay 12 Gregory Aranda 13 Fabien Izoird 14 Xavier Boog 15 Valentin Teillet 16 Hugo Basaula 17 Florent Richier 18 Gaetan Le Hir

SX2 - Final