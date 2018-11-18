Cole Thompson Wraps Up Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX Title in Hamilton

November 18, 2018 8:45am
The final round of the supercross portion of the inaugural Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship wrapped up last night in Hamilton.

Cole Thompson, who already claimed the $100,000 as the overall series winner, won the SX1 main event and the supercross title. Phil Nicoletti took second with Matt Goerke third.

In SX2, Shawn Maffenbeier claimed the win over Tanner Ward and SX2 champion Jess Pettis.

SX1 Overall

PosRider
1Cole Thompson
2Phil Nicoletti
3Matt Goerke
4Daniel Herrlein
5Mike Alessi
6Cheyenne Harmon
7Cody Vanbuskirk
8Eric Jeffery
9Tommy Dallaire
10Keylan Meston

SX2 Overall

PosRider
1Shawn Maffenbeier
2Tanner Ward
3Jess Pettis
4Cade Clason
5Marco Cannella
6Logan Karnow
7Richard Jackson
8Jack Wright
9Wyatt Wadell
10Guillaume St Cyr

SX1 Championship Standings (Final)

PosRiderPoints
1Cole Thompson113
2Phil Nicoletti92
3Matt Goerke83
4Cody Vanbuskirk76
5Colton Facciotti74
6Tyler Medaglia72
7Cheyenne Harmon53
8Donald Turner44
9Daniel Herrlein43
10Davey Fraser40

SX2 Championship Standings (Final)

PosRiderPoints
1Jess Pettis115
2Shawn Maffenbeier107
3Logan Karnow99
4Marco Cannella86
5Tanner Ward86
6Jack Wright67
7Chad Saultz64
8Guillaume St Cyr56
9Wyatt Waddell54
10Sam Gaynor49