The final round of the supercross portion of the inaugural Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship wrapped up last night in Hamilton.

Cole Thompson, who already claimed the $100,000 as the overall series winner, won the SX1 main event and the supercross title. Phil Nicoletti took second with Matt Goerke third.

In SX2, Shawn Maffenbeier claimed the win over Tanner Ward and SX2 champion Jess Pettis.

SX1 Overall

Pos Rider 1 Cole Thompson 2 Phil Nicoletti 3 Matt Goerke 4 Daniel Herrlein 5 Mike Alessi 6 Cheyenne Harmon 7 Cody Vanbuskirk 8 Eric Jeffery 9 Tommy Dallaire 10 Keylan Meston

SX2 Overall

Pos Rider 1 Shawn Maffenbeier 2 Tanner Ward 3 Jess Pettis 4 Cade Clason 5 Marco Cannella 6 Logan Karnow 7 Richard Jackson 8 Jack Wright 9 Wyatt Wadell 10 Guillaume St Cyr

SX1 Championship Standings (Final)

Pos Rider Points 1 Cole Thompson 113 2 Phil Nicoletti 92 3 Matt Goerke 83 4 Cody Vanbuskirk 76 5 Colton Facciotti 74 6 Tyler Medaglia 72 7 Cheyenne Harmon 53 8 Donald Turner 44 9 Daniel Herrlein 43 10 Davey Fraser 40

SX2 Championship Standings (Final)