The first night of Paris Supercross is underway and it features a lot of top riders, including Jason Anderson, Justin Hill, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, and more.

You can watch qualifying (in French) here. We will be posting live updates on our Twitter account and will have a full breakdown once the racing is done.

Follow along here for results throughout the day.

SX1 Qualifying

Pos Rider Time 1 Justin Hill 41.36 2 Dylan Ferrandis 41.47 3 Justin Brayton 41.63 4 Zach Osborne 41.69 5 Vince Friese 41.94 6 Jordi Tixier 42.121 7 Gregory Aranda 42.129 8 Jason Anderson 42.16 9 Valentin Teilliet 42.46 10 Fabien Izoird 42.57 11 Nicolas Aubin 42.65 12 Weston Peick 42.87 13 Florent Richier 42.92 14 Cedric Souberyas 42.95 15 Tyler Bowers 43.06

SX2 Qualifying