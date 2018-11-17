Paris Supercross Results (Saturday)

November 17, 2018 10:40am
The first night of Paris Supercross is underway and it features a lot of top riders, including Jason Anderson, Justin Hill, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, and more.

You can watch qualifying (in French) here. We will be posting live updates on our Twitter account and will have a full breakdown once the racing is done.

SX1 Qualifying

PosRiderTime
1Justin Hill41.36
2Dylan Ferrandis41.47
3Justin Brayton41.63
4Zach Osborne41.69
5Vince Friese41.94
6Jordi Tixier42.121
7Gregory Aranda42.129
8Jason Anderson42.16
9Valentin Teilliet42.46
10Fabien Izoird42.57
11Nicolas Aubin42.65
12Weston Peick42.87
13Florent Richier42.92
14Cedric Souberyas42.95
15Tyler Bowers43.06

SX2 Qualifying

PosRiderTime
1Thomas Do43.652
2Cameron McAdoo43.89
3Adrien Escoffier44.13
4Anthony Bourdon44.33
5Arnaud Aubin44.58
6Jace Owen44.59
7Brian Moreau44.75
8Julien Roussaly44.96
9Pierre Lozzi45.11
10Melvin Regnier45.81