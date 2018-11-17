Paris Supercross Results (Saturday)
November 17, 2018 10:40am
The first night of Paris Supercross is underway and it features a lot of top riders, including Jason Anderson, Justin Hill, Justin Brayton, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, and more.
You can watch qualifying (in French) here. We will be posting live updates on our Twitter account and will have a full breakdown once the racing is done.
Follow along here for results throughout the day.
SX1 Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Justin Hill
|41.36
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|41.47
|3
|Justin Brayton
|41.63
|4
|Zach Osborne
|41.69
|5
|Vince Friese
|41.94
|6
|Jordi Tixier
|42.121
|7
|Gregory Aranda
|42.129
|8
|Jason Anderson
|42.16
|9
|Valentin Teilliet
|42.46
|10
|Fabien Izoird
|42.57
|11
|Nicolas Aubin
|42.65
|12
|Weston Peick
|42.87
|13
|Florent Richier
|42.92
|14
|Cedric Souberyas
|42.95
|15
|Tyler Bowers
|43.06
SX2 Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Thomas Do
|43.652
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|43.89
|3
|Adrien Escoffier
|44.13
|4
|Anthony Bourdon
|44.33
|5
|Arnaud Aubin
|44.58
|6
|Jace Owen
|44.59
|7
|Brian Moreau
|44.75
|8
|Julien Roussaly
|44.96
|9
|Pierre Lozzi
|45.11
|10
|Melvin Regnier
|45.81