On This Day In Moto: November 17

November 17

1974

Belgium's Harry Everts wins the Puyallup Trans-AMA race aboard a Puch motorcycle. It's the only win ever in AMA Pro Racing for the Austrian brand.

1984

1975 AMA Supercross Champion Jimmy Ellis, an ex-pat who emigrated to Australia, clinches the 1984 Australian 500cc National Championship at the final round of the series over 250cc National Champ Jeff Leisk, then just a teenager. Ellis said afterward, "It hasn't hit me yet. When I see that #1 on my bike I'll probably go, 'Wow, I did it!' because I have never had a #1." True: When Ellis won the '75 SX title on a Can-Am, he stuck with #7 the following season.

Meanwhile, further north in Japan, Team Yamaha's Ricky Johnson won a star-packed Osaka Supercross over Johnny O'Mara, David Bailey, Broc Glover, Keith Bowen, and more. This was back when the Japanese would import practically every AMA factory rider in America over to compete.