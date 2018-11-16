Rockwell Announces 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Lineup

Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell Racing Yamaha will field a two-rider 250SX West Region Supercross team consisting of Mitchell Harrison and Jon Ames.

Harrison, fresh off his first career podium finish at Unadilla, is excited about reaching new heights on the 2019 Yamaha YZ250F platform. “I am excited to contend the 2019 West Region Supercross Series with Rockwell Racing Yamaha. Rockwell Racing has assembled a solid, competitive program and I expect to achieve strong results with their support.”

Joining Harrison for the journey will be Jon Ames. Jon missed all of the 2018 season due to injury, after an impressive rookie season in 2017. “I’m really looking forward to the upcoming Supercross season with a new team and a new bike. I have great people around me and a great bike underneath me, so I couldn’t be happier right now.”

Ryan Clark had this to say about the upcoming season: “I am really excited to work with both Mitchell and Jon. Mitchell established himself as a podium contender in 2018 in the outdoor series, and we are hoping to provide him the tools to reach new heights in 2019. Jon, on the other hand, has a lot to prove after missing the entire 2018 season. He has all the talent in the world, and we are hoping to match that with preparation to launch his best season yet.”

Chris Elliott will continue his role as team manager and will be joined by Nate Fite of Skase MX, who will act as crew chief and spearhead bike development. Graeme Brough will continue to assist with suspension and chassis setup and development. Eric Angelski will rejoin the team as Ames technician, and Matt Chase will be serving as a technician to Harrison.