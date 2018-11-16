On This Day In Moto: November 16

November 16

1975

Reigning Trans-AMA Champion Roger DeCoster wins the Puyallup round in Washington State and clinches another title in the process. The Man did not win a moto, as his Suzuki teammate Gerrit Wolsink and U.S. Kawasaki rider Gary Semics took the race wins, but his consistency was enough for the overall. Wolsink and Semics would finish second and third overall with Tony DiStefano fourth.

The 250 Support class winner was Husqvarna rider Mickey Kessler of New Jersey, who topped Can-Am riders Jimmy Ellis and Buck Murphy, who hailed from Washington.