On This Day In Moto: November 16

November 16
1975
Reigning Trans-AMA Champion Roger DeCoster wins the Puyallup round in Washington State and clinches another title in the process. The Man did not win a moto, as his Suzuki teammate Gerrit Wolsink and U.S. Kawasaki rider Gary Semics took the race wins, but his consistency was enough for the overall. Wolsink and Semics would finish second and third overall with Tony DiStefano fourth.
The 250 Support class winner was Husqvarna rider Mickey Kessler of New Jersey, who topped Can-Am riders Jimmy Ellis and Buck Murphy, who hailed from Washington.
1991
To cap one of the best seasons in the history of motocross, French Honda rider Jean-Michel Bayle clinches the King of Bercy crown at the Bercy SX, adding this win to his U.S. successes from earlier in the year: AMA Supercross, AMA 250 Pro Motocross, AMA 500 Pro Motocross. Along the way Bayle had a big tangle with a rider he'd often battled in the U.S., Damon Bradshaw. Check it out around the 5:40 mark on the video below:
And in a glimpse of the near future, the winner of the 125 class and the Prince of Bercy was PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda rider Jeremy McGrath.