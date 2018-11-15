On This Day In Moto: November 15

November 15
1997
The second night of racing at the Des Moines opener for the AMA/PJ1 National Arenacross Series saw Brad Woolsey win the 125cc main event and Grayson Goodman top the 250s. Cliff Palmer, second and sixth in the respective main events, left Iowa with the early points lead.
Suzuki runs a win ad in Cycle News for former-motocrosser-turned-off-roader Rodney Smith's third straight AMA National Hare Scrambles Championship.
1970
Dueling races between Edison Dye's Inter-Am Series and the new Trans-AMA Series meant that top European riders were split between California and Phoenix. At the California Trans-AMA at Saddleback Park, Suzuki's Joel Robert took the overall win. Meanwhile over in Phoenix at the Inter-Am, Husqvarna rider Bengt Aberg, the reigning 500cc World Champion, edged out fellow Swede Are Jonsson for the win.
1992
An era ends as French rider Jean-Michel Bayle wins the last night of the Paris-Bercy SX, his last major supercross race as he is retiring to take up road racing. But Jeff Stanton wins the weekend overall and claims the King of Bercy honors. Buddy Antunez tops Doug Henry for the last night's 125cc win but Henry is the overall winner and the Prince of Bercy.