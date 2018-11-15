On This Day In Moto: November 15

November 15

The second night of racing at the Des Moines opener for the AMA/PJ1 National Arenacross Series saw Brad Woolsey win the 125cc main event and Grayson Goodman top the 250s. Cliff Palmer, second and sixth in the respective main events, left Iowa with the early points lead.

Suzuki runs a win ad in Cycle News for former-motocrosser-turned-off-roader Rodney Smith's third straight AMA National Hare Scrambles Championship.