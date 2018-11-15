For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Zach White of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki sitting down to talk about wrenching for Chad Reed and others, how he got the job at PC, New Mexico mafia, the ups and downs of working on a race team, and much more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.