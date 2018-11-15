3 on 3: Wrapping Australia and Canada

Two international racing seasons are now just about closed. The Australian Supercross Championship finished up last weekend in Sydney with the AUS-X Open, and Canada will complete the first-ever Rockstar Energy Drink Triple Crown Series this weekend in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Canadian series--combining arenacross, motocross and supercross into a year-long series with a $100,000 championship bonus--is a new idea. It already appears Cole Thompson is set to win it.

Australia's supercross championship has gone through some reorganization as well. To get the scoop on how 2018 went down, we hit up a journalist from each side.

First, from Australia, Alex Gobert of www.motoonline.com.au.

1. How did the season go in Australian SX?

It’s certainly on the up, returning to where it can and should be. With AUS SX Holdings - the organizers of AUS-X Open - taking charge of commercial rights for 2018, the consistency from round to round was an improvement. We still do have three different race promoters across the five rounds, but generally speaking the direction applied by series management did improve the end product. In terms of competition, [Justin] Brayton and Metty [Brett Metcalfe] were typically the benchmark in SX1 with their share of 1-2 finishes, while SX2 saw a range of guys challenging at the front including the eventual champion Jay Wilson and Hayden Mellross, who has been back from America once again. With so many Americans in the class, to be honest, it was almost a surprise to see an Aussie go on and win the 250 class championship in the end!

2. What was the crowd response at AUS-X? Who got the most cheers? Once you answer “Chad Reed” you can then tell us how they reacted to Anderson, Deano, Brayton and the rest.

There’s no doubt that AUS-X is the pinnacle of our sport here and the fans soak it up every year, even though Ronnie Mac only coming out for opening ceremonies on Saturday night was evidently disappointing for a lot of spectators. You can’t go past Chad here when it comes to the ‘cheer-meter’, for obvious reasons, plus it was really, really neat to see him back on the bike in Sydney after being unable to line-up last year - he always rises to the occasion at home and he looked good, even if the result wasn't there with fifth overall. In saying that, Anderson and Wilson are both gaining popularity with the Australian fans since they’ve been here two years in a row now, so it’s pretty clear our fans appreciate them for making the time to head down here. To have an AMA/World Champion such as Jason come and race here is a huge deal, which we’re all extremely stoked on, and it's a positive for Husqvarna as well.