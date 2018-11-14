Breaking news from France, as rumors that Marvin Musquin suffered a knee injury have now been confirmed by the organizers of this weekend's Paris Supercross. Eric Peronnard explained to us this morning that Musquin is seeing doctors in France to determine the severity of the injury.

In his place, JGR Yoshimura Suzuki's Weston Peick (a former winner of this event) and Justin Hill got the last-minute call to head over. Their bags are packed and they're racing.

We've also translated this news brief from the www.supercrossparis.com site: