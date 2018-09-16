Malcolm Stewart Dominates Montreal Supercross
September 16, 2018 7:30am
In his off-season debut with Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, Malcolm Stewart dominated the Montreal Supercross on Saturday night, sweeping all three main events. Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols finished second overall ahead of Matt Goerke.
For a full report on the return of Montreal, check out Steve Matthes’ race recap.
Below are results from Saturday:
450 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Results
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|1-1-1
|2
|Colt Nichols
|2-2-2
|3
|Matt Goerke
|4-5-3
|4
|Cole Thompson
|3-9-4
|5
|Josh Hill
|9-3-6
|6
|Alex Martin
|7-8-5
|7
|Colton Facciotti
|5-10-9
|8
|Cedric Soubeyras
|11-7-7
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|12-4-11
|10
|Josh Hasen
|10-11-10
|11
|Phil Nicoletti
|6-6-DNF
|12
|Tyler Medaglia
|13-12-8
|13
|Cheyenne Harmon
|14-14-13
|14
|Thomas Ramette
|8-13-DNF
|15
|Dillan Epstein
|15-15-12
|15
|Cody VanBuskirk
|16-16-15
|17
|Mike Brown
|18-17-14
250 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|1
|Jess Pettis
|2
|Logan Karnow
|3
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|4
|Tanner Ward
|5
|Maco Cannella
|6
|Wyatt Waddell
|7
|Chad Saultz
|8
|Michael Da Silva
|9
|Guillaume St Cyr
|10
|Jack Wright