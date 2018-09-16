Malcolm Stewart Dominates Montreal Supercross

In his off-season debut with Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, Malcolm Stewart dominated the Montreal Supercross on Saturday night, sweeping all three main events. Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols finished second overall ahead of Matt Goerke.

For a full report on the return of Montreal, check out Steve Matthes’ race recap.

Below are results from Saturday:

450 Overall

Pos Rider Results 1 Malcolm Stewart 1-1-1 2 Colt Nichols 2-2-2 3 Matt Goerke 4-5-3 4 Cole Thompson 3-9-4 5 Josh Hill 9-3-6 6 Alex Martin 7-8-5 7 Colton Facciotti 5-10-9 8 Cedric Soubeyras 11-7-7 9 RJ Hampshire 12-4-11 10 Josh Hasen 10-11-10 11 Phil Nicoletti 6-6-DNF 12 Tyler Medaglia 13-12-8 13 Cheyenne Harmon 14-14-13 14 Thomas Ramette 8-13-DNF 15 Dillan Epstein 15-15-12 15 Cody VanBuskirk 16-16-15 17 Mike Brown 18-17-14

250 Overall