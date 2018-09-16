Results Archive
Malcolm Stewart Dominates Montreal Supercross

September 16, 2018 7:30am
Malcolm Stewart Dominates Montreal Supercross

In his off-season debut with Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, Malcolm Stewart dominated the Montreal Supercross on Saturday night, sweeping all three main events. Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols finished second overall ahead of Matt Goerke.

For a full report on the return of Montreal, check out Steve Matthes’ race recap.

Below are results from Saturday:

450 Overall

PosRiderResults
1Malcolm Stewart1-1-1
2Colt Nichols2-2-2
3Matt Goerke4-5-3
4Cole Thompson3-9-4
5Josh Hill9-3-6
6Alex Martin7-8-5
7Colton Facciotti5-10-9
8Cedric Soubeyras11-7-7
9RJ Hampshire12-4-11
10Josh Hasen10-11-10
11Phil Nicoletti6-6-DNF
12Tyler Medaglia13-12-8
13Cheyenne Harmon14-14-13
14Thomas Ramette8-13-DNF
15Dillan Epstein15-15-12
15Cody VanBuskirk16-16-15
17Mike Brown18-17-14

250 Overall

PosRider
1Jess Pettis
2Logan Karnow
3Shawn Maffenbeier
4Tanner Ward
5Maco Cannella
6Wyatt Waddell
7Chad Saultz
8Michael Da Silva
9Guillaume St Cyr
10Jack Wright