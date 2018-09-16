Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Max Anstie
MX2 Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Thomas Covington
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Sep 29
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 30
Jeffrey Herlings Clinches MXGP World Championship at Assen

September 16, 2018 9:00am | by:
Jeffrey Herlings Clinches MXGP World Championship at Assen

Red Bull KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings clinched his first-career MXGP title this morning at round 19 of the FIM Motocross World Championship at Assen.

Herlings dominated the first moto at his home race, lapping up to seventh en route to his 30th moto win of the year. Herlings won the moto by 38.9 seconds over Antonio Cairoli.

In just his second year in MXGP, the three-time MX2 world champion has already recorded 15 overall Grand Prix wins (entering Assen), 30 moto wins (through moto one in Assen) and logged 13 1-1 finishes (entering Assen).

You can watch the second motos from Assen live on MXGP-TV.com.

We will have a full report from Assen later.  