Jeffrey Herlings Clinches MXGP World Championship at Assen

Red Bull KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings clinched his first-career MXGP title this morning at round 19 of the FIM Motocross World Championship at Assen.

Herlings dominated the first moto at his home race, lapping up to seventh en route to his 30th moto win of the year. Herlings won the moto by 38.9 seconds over Antonio Cairoli.

In just his second year in MXGP, the three-time MX2 world champion has already recorded 15 overall Grand Prix wins (entering Assen), 30 moto wins (through moto one in Assen) and logged 13 1-1 finishes (entering Assen).

You can watch the second motos from Assen live on MXGP-TV.com.

We will have a full report from Assen later.