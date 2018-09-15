Results Archive
Justin Brayton Wins Opening Round of Australian Supercross Championship

September 15, 2018 9:05am | by:
American Justin Brayton began his Australian Supercross title defense with a victory at the opening round of the championship today at Jimboomba in Queensland.

Brett Metcalfe overtook early leader Jace Owen, but stalled moments later and dropped down the field. He regrouped to take second, 5.2 seconds behind Brayton. Luke Clout rounded out the podium.

In SX2, Australian Jay Wilson topped Americans Bradley Taft and Josh Osby to take a 4.9 second win.

For a full recap, visit Motoonline.com.au

SX1 Overall

  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Brett Metcalfe
  3. Luke Clout
  4. Dan Reardon
  5. Jace Owen
  6. Dylan Long
  7. Jesse Dobson
  8. Nicholas Sutherland
  9. Jesse Madden
  10. Robbie Marshall

SX2 Overall

  1. Jay Wilson
  2. Bradley Taft
  3. Josh Osby
  4. Hayden Mellross
  5. Jacob Hayes
  6. Dakota Alix
  7. Wilson Todd
  8. Richard Evans
  9. Dylan Wills
  10. Jackson Richardson

Main image: Foremost Media