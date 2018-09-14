Redux: 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers

The AMA have announced the 2019 numbers for supercross and motocross, which we'll get a glimpse at during the Monster Energy Cup next month. For now, let's look at what's new for next year.

THE 1s

#1 — 450MX: Eli Tomac

#1 — 250MX: Aaron Plessinger

#1 — 450SX: Jason Anderson

#1 — 250SX West: Aaron Plessinger

#1 — 250SX East: Zach Osborne

Note: With Plessinger and Osborne scheduled to move to the 450 class in 2019, there will be no #1 in the 250 class next year. Osborne and Plessinger combined to win all three titles in 2018.

NEW CAREER NUMBERS FOR 2019

#7 — Aaron Plessinger

#18 — Weston Peick

#23 — Chase Sexton

Note: Austin Forkner (#24) was the first rider not to earn a career number and passed on #13. To earn a career number, a rider must score in the top ten in combined overall points in one season of racing. Peick and Sexton made the cut for the first time this year.

Notes

New #7

Riders that earn an AMA National Championship are eligible for single-digit numbers. Aaron Plessinger joined those ranks this year with his 250 AMA Motocross title.

In the post-race press conference at Budds Creek, where he wrapped up his first career Pro Motocross title, Plessinger hinted that he would take #7 if given the opportunity.

“I’ve been thinking about #7, but it’s some big shoes to fill,” he said.

Those shoes—or should we say boots—of course belong to James Stewart. Stewart wore #259 from 2002 through 2005 and switched to number 7 prior to the start of the 2006 season. Of course, most fans recognize Stewart as #7, and he even created a gear line (Seven) with his number.