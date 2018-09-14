Redux: 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers

The AMA have announced the 2019 numbers for supercross and motocross, which we'll get a glimpse at during the Monster Energy Cup next month. For now, let's look at what's new for next year.
THE 1s
#1 — 450MX: Eli Tomac
#1 — 250MX: Aaron Plessinger
#1 — 450SX: Jason Anderson
#1 — 250SX West: Aaron Plessinger
#1 — 250SX East: Zach Osborne
Note: With Plessinger and Osborne scheduled to move to the 450 class in 2019, there will be no #1 in the 250 class next year. Osborne and Plessinger combined to win all three titles in 2018.
NEW CAREER NUMBERS FOR 2019
#7 — Aaron Plessinger
#18 — Weston Peick
#23 — Chase Sexton
Note: Austin Forkner (#24) was the first rider not to earn a career number and passed on #13. To earn a career number, a rider must score in the top ten in combined overall points in one season of racing. Peick and Sexton made the cut for the first time this year.
Notes
New #7
Riders that earn an AMA National Championship are eligible for single-digit numbers. Aaron Plessinger joined those ranks this year with his 250 AMA Motocross title.
In the post-race press conference at Budds Creek, where he wrapped up his first career Pro Motocross title, Plessinger hinted that he would take #7 if given the opportunity.
“I’ve been thinking about #7, but it’s some big shoes to fill,” he said.
Those shoes—or should we say boots—of course belong to James Stewart. Stewart wore #259 from 2002 through 2005 and switched to number 7 prior to the start of the 2006 season. Of course, most fans recognize Stewart as #7, and he even created a gear line (Seven) with his number.
Although he has not raced since Washougal 2016, Stewart has not officially announced his retirement, and Stewart’s camp asked the AMA keep his #7 a year ago. This doesn’t mean that Stewart is retired—he probably is—but he would have to compete under a three-digit number if he were to return to racing. #259 at A1? Probably not, but that number would look cool.
No New #5
Of course, Plessinger isn’t the first rider to take the number of a legend. Blake Baggett picked Ricky Carmichael’s #4, Cole Seely took Kevin Windham’s #14, and more recently, Cooper Webb took #2, long associated with Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Villopoto. This is going to continue to happen. As legends retire, the number has to go somewhere else.
One number that was available that did not get selected was #5, the number Ryan Dungey had for much of his Hall of Fame career. Before Dungey, by the way, Mike LaRocco held #5 for many, many years. Someone will eventually take the number, but it hasn’t happened yet. Numbers #8 and #9 lay in wait, also.
New Number #12
Shane McElrath has elected to take #12. This is Jake Weimer’s old number. Weimer announced his retirement from racing earlier this week.
By The Numbers
26
Riders who will enter 2019 with career numbers.
3
Numbers inside the top ten that were not taken: #5, #8, and# 9.
13
Yep, no one took it again. The last person to select the unlucky digit was Jessy Nelson in 2016.
2019 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
** New Career Number for 2019
1 - 450SX Jason Anderson
1 - 450MX Eli Tomac
1W; 1 - 250MX - Aaron Plessinger
1E Zach Osborne
2* Cooper Webb
3* Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
6* Jeremy Martin
7** Aaron Plessinger
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12** Shane McElrath
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16* Zach Osborne
17* Joey Savatgy
18** Weston Peick
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23** Chase Sexton
24 Austin Forkner
25* Marvin Musquin
26* Alex Martin
27* Malcolm Stewart
28 Jordon Smith
29 Benny Bloss
30 Phillip Nicoletti
31 RJ Hampshire
32 Justin Cooper
33* Joshua Grant
34 Dylan Ferrandis
35 Mitchell Harrison
36 Michael Mosiman
37 Kyle Cunningham
38 Christian Craig
39 Colt Nichols
40 Sean Cantrell
41 Ben Lamay
42 Vince Friese
43 Tyler Bowers
44 Cameron McAdoo
45 Brandon Hartranft
46* Justin Hill
47 Hayden Mellross
48 Cody Cooper
49 Henry Miller
50 Luke Renzland
51* Justin Barcia
52 Jordan Bailey
53 Dakota Alix
54 Dylan Merriam
55 Kyle Peters
56 Lorenzo Locurcio
57 Bradley Taft
58 Brandon Scharer
59 Nick Gaines
60 Justin Starling
61 Garrett Marchbanks
62 Alex Ray
63 John Short
64 James Decotis
65 Anthony Rodriguez
66 Mitchell Oldenburg
67 Enzo Lopes
68 Brandan Leith
69 Jake Masterpool
70 Joshua Osby
71 Cole Martinez
72 Martin Castelo
73 Martin Davalos
74 Cade Autenrieth
75 Cody Vanbuskirk
76 Jacob Williamson
77 Challen Tennant
78 Ramyller Alves
79 Jean Carlo Ramos
80 Heath Harrison
81 Joshua Cartwright
82 Justin Hoeft
83 Killian Auberson
84 Tyler Medaglia
85 Dare DeMartile
86 Ryan Breece
87 Dakota Tedder
88 Chris Canning
89 Joey Crown
90 Jeremy Hand
91 Zack Williams
92* Adam Cianciarulo
93 Blake Wharton
94* Ken Roczen
95 Jake Nicholls
96 Chase Marquier
97 Adam Enticknap
98 Wilson Fleming
99 Austin Politelli