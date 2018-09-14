Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers

Redux 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers

September 14, 2018 5:05pm
by:

The AMA have announced the 2019 numbers for supercross and motocross, which we'll get a glimpse at during the Monster Energy Cup next month. For now, let's look at what's new for next year.

THE 1s

#1 — 450MX: Eli Tomac

#1 — 250MX: Aaron Plessinger

#1 — 450SX: Jason Anderson

#1 — 250SX West: Aaron Plessinger

#1 — 250SX East: Zach Osborne

Note: With Plessinger and Osborne scheduled to move to the 450 class in 2019, there will be no #1 in the 250 class next year. Osborne and Plessinger combined to win all three titles in 2018.

NEW CAREER NUMBERS FOR 2019

#7 — Aaron Plessinger

#18 — Weston Peick

#23 — Chase Sexton

Note: Austin Forkner (#24) was the first rider not to earn a career number and passed on #13. To earn a career number, a rider must score in the top ten in combined overall points in one season of racing. Peick and Sexton made the cut for the first time this year.

Notes

New #7

Riders that earn an AMA National Championship are eligible for single-digit numbers. Aaron Plessinger joined those ranks this year with his 250 AMA Motocross title.

In the post-race press conference at Budds Creek, where he wrapped up his first career Pro Motocross title, Plessinger hinted that he would take #7 if given the opportunity.

“I’ve been thinking about #7, but it’s some big shoes to fill,” he said.

Those shoes—or should we say boots—of course belong to James Stewart. Stewart wore #259 from 2002 through 2005 and switched to number 7 prior to the start of the 2006 season. Of course, most fans recognize Stewart as #7, and he even created a gear line (Seven) with his number.

Stewart made his debut with the #7 at the Amp'd Mobile World Supercross GP in Toronto.
Stewart made his debut with the #7 at the Amp'd Mobile World Supercross GP in Toronto.

Although he has not raced since Washougal 2016, Stewart has not officially announced his retirement, and Stewart’s camp asked the AMA keep his #7 a year ago. This doesn’t mean that Stewart is retired—he probably is—but he would have to compete under a three-digit number if he were to return to racing. #259 at A1? Probably not, but that number would look cool.

The very first AMA 500 Motocross Championship Series was won by #7 “Bad” Brad Lackey in 1972.
The very first AMA 500 Motocross Championship Series was won by #7 “Bad” Brad Lackey in 1972.

No New #5

Of course, Plessinger isn’t the first rider to take the number of a legend. Blake Baggett picked Ricky Carmichael’s #4, Cole Seely took Kevin Windham’s #14, and more recently, Cooper Webb took #2, long associated with Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Villopoto. This is going to continue to happen. As legends retire, the number has to go somewhere else.

One number that was available that did not get selected was #5, the number Ryan Dungey had for much of his Hall of Fame career. Before Dungey, by the way, Mike LaRocco held #5 for many, many years. Someone will eventually take the number, but it hasn’t happened yet. Numbers #8 and #9 lay in wait, also.

New Number #12

Shane McElrath has elected to take #12. This is Jake Weimer’s old number. Weimer announced his retirement from racing earlier this week.

By The Numbers

26

Riders who will enter 2019 with career numbers.

3

Numbers inside the top ten that were not taken: #5, #8, and# 9.

13

Yep, no one took it again. The last person to select the unlucky digit was Jessy Nelson in 2016. 

2019 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
** New Career Number for 2019

1 - 450SX Jason Anderson

1 - 450MX Eli Tomac

1W; 1 - 250MX - Aaron Plessinger

1E Zach Osborne

2* Cooper Webb

3* Eli Tomac

4* Blake Baggett

6* Jeremy Martin

7** Aaron Plessinger

10* Justin Brayton

11* Kyle Chisholm

12** Shane McElrath

14* Cole Seely

15* Dean Wilson

16* Zach Osborne

17* Joey Savatgy

18** Weston Peick

19* Justin Bogle

20* Broc Tickle

21* Jason Anderson

22* Chad Reed

23** Chase Sexton

24 Austin Forkner

25* Marvin Musquin

26* Alex Martin

27* Malcolm Stewart

28 Jordon Smith

29 Benny Bloss

30 Phillip Nicoletti

31 RJ Hampshire

32 Justin Cooper

33* Joshua Grant

34 Dylan Ferrandis

35 Mitchell Harrison

36 Michael Mosiman

37 Kyle Cunningham

38 Christian Craig

39 Colt Nichols

40 Sean Cantrell

41 Ben Lamay

42 Vince Friese

43 Tyler Bowers

44 Cameron McAdoo

45 Brandon Hartranft

46* Justin Hill

47 Hayden Mellross

48 Cody Cooper

49 Henry Miller

50 Luke Renzland

51* Justin Barcia

52 Jordan Bailey

53 Dakota Alix

54 Dylan Merriam

55 Kyle Peters

56 Lorenzo Locurcio

57 Bradley Taft

58 Brandon Scharer

59 Nick Gaines

60 Justin Starling

61 Garrett Marchbanks

62 Alex Ray

63 John Short

64 James Decotis

65 Anthony Rodriguez

66 Mitchell Oldenburg

67 Enzo Lopes

68 Brandan Leith

69 Jake Masterpool

70 Joshua Osby

71 Cole Martinez

72 Martin Castelo

73 Martin Davalos

74 Cade Autenrieth

75 Cody Vanbuskirk

76 Jacob Williamson

77 Challen Tennant

78 Ramyller Alves

79 Jean Carlo Ramos

80 Heath Harrison

81 Joshua Cartwright

82 Justin Hoeft

83 Killian Auberson

84 Tyler Medaglia

85 Dare DeMartile

86 Ryan Breece

87 Dakota Tedder

88 Chris Canning

89 Joey Crown

90 Jeremy Hand

91 Zack Williams

92* Adam Cianciarulo

93 Blake Wharton

94* Ken Roczen

95 Jake Nicholls

96 Chase Marquier

97 Adam Enticknap

98 Wilson Fleming

99 Austin Politelli