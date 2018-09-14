Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Racer X Films: 2019 Yamaha Cross Country Intro

September 14, 2018 2:45pm | by:

Yamaha is redoubling its efforts throughout its dirt bike range for 2019, from the all-new YZ65 and revamped YZ85 and YZ250F motocrossers to an updated set off closed-course off-road racing bikes. Last week, the brand held a press intro for those off-road racing machines at Randy Hawkins’ private facility in South Carolina, with the YZ250FX four-stroke and YZ250X two-stroke alongside the all-new YZ450FX, which shares the big changes made to the YZ450F motocrosser last year. Jason “Weege” Weigandt, our in-office expert on Grand National Cross Country, headed to Hawkins’ place to do the riding and file this report. Can a novice rider who barely finds time to ride really appreciate the differences between these three bikes? Would he notice the changes for 2019? Find out right here.