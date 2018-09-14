Racer X Films: 2019 Yamaha Cross Country Intro

Yamaha is redoubling its efforts throughout its dirt bike range for 2019, from the all-new YZ65 and revamped YZ85 and YZ250F motocrossers to an updated set off closed-course off-road racing bikes. Last week, the brand held a press intro for those off-road racing machines at Randy Hawkins’ private facility in South Carolina, with the YZ250FX four-stroke and YZ250X two-stroke alongside the all-new YZ450FX, which shares the big changes made to the YZ450F motocrosser last year. Jason “Weege” Weigandt, our in-office expert on Grand National Cross Country, headed to Hawkins’ place to do the riding and file this report. Can a novice rider who barely finds time to ride really appreciate the differences between these three bikes? Would he notice the changes for 2019? Find out right here.