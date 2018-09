How to Watch: MXGP of The Netherlands

MXGP of The Netherlands

MXGP of The Netherlands FIM Motocross World Championship

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Assen this weekend for round 19 of the championship.

You can watch both motos live on Sunday on MXGP-TV.com. CBS Sports Network will have coverage of the second motos.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 19 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen

Sunday, September 16

MX2 | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EDT — CBS Sports Network

MXGP | RACE 2 — 1:00 p.m. EDT — CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 19 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen

Saturday, September 15 | Sunday, September 16

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 — 4:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX125 | Race 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX125 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com