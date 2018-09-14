3 on 3: Ping at the Vets Motocross des Nations

Our David Pingree participated in the Vets Motocross des Nations last weekend at Farleigh Castle in Somerset, England. We check in with him to find out how he did, what riding a 1996 Pro Circuit/Splitfire Kawasaki replica was like, and more.

1. What was the racing like? Was it competitive? Relaxed?

I wasn’t sure what to expect, but this event is much bigger than I assumed. You can only apply for one class, and it’s a lottery system to see who gets in. The racing is exactly what vintage racing is all about: Everybody is there for a good time and willing to help other riders out with whatever they need. On the track, the guys at the front mean business, and the further you get to the back, the more it’s all about having fun. There’s a finishing spot for everybody.