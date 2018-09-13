Vertex Releases Pistons for 2017-'19 KTM 450 EXC-F, Husqvarna FE 450

Manufactured in Italy, Vertex is the premier brand of aftermarket replacement pistons and offers enthusiasts state-of-the-art, high-quality pistons for nearly any powersports use.

New for 2019, Vertex has released their Replica and High Compression pistons for the 2017-2019 KTM 450 EXC-F and Husqvarna FE 450! Collaborating with factory race teams on piston design builds on Vertex's outstanding dedication to quality while allowing us to continue to bring our products to market at an affordable price.

All Vertex piston kits include the piston, rings, wrist pin and circlips. Each piston is heat-treated with a T-6 hardening and tempering cycle, forged from 4032 aluminum alloy, and precisely matches your cylinder bore to maximize both power and performance. Visit our website www.vertexpistons.com or call 515-402-8000 for more information.

Replica Piston Kit

#24209 A,B,C

Our Forged Replica Standard Bore Piston kit includes the piston, rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Stock compression ratio of 11.8:1. T-box forging for the highest strength and quality.

24209A: $199.95

24209B: $199.95

24209C: $199.95

Click here for more info.

High Compression Piston Kit

#24211 A,B,C

This High Compression piston kit will provide increased performance with a compression ratio of 12.8:1. The kit includes the piston, rings, wrist pin, and circlips. T-box forging for the highest strength and quality.

24211A: $219.95

24211B: $219.95

24211C: $219.95

Click here for more info.