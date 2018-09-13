Jake Weimer Announces Retirement
After 13 professional seasons, Jake Weimer has made the decision to retire. Jake raced the 2018 season with Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, but spent most of it injured. He didn't point to the injuries as his reason to step away, simply saying in his announcement on Instagram, "I thought long and hard about when it was time to hang up the boots and the simple answer is one day I just knew."
Weimer, from Idaho, came through the amateur ranks as a Suzuki prospect, but was picked up as a professional with the GEICO Honda team. He transitioned over to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and experienced his greatest successes during the 2009 and 2010 seasons, battling Ryan Dungey during the '09 Monster Energy Supercross Lites West campaign and also winning 250 Nationals in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, leading to a spot on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations. That team went on to win the event.
Weimer stepped up even further in 2010 to win the Supercross Lites West Championship. He stayed with Kawasaki for the majority of his 450 career, riding for the factory Monster Energy Kawasaki team and generating 450 podiums both indoors and out. His best season might have come in 2012, when he finished fifth in the final 450SX standings and third in 450 Pro Motocross.
Weimer has informed the AMA that he will not need his AMA National #12 for the 2019 season.
Respect for Weimer goes beyond his results, though, as he was a hard worker who wasn't pegged as a can't-miss prospect in his early days. Instead, he built his speed and results steadily through the years. He was also forthcoming with his thoughts and emotions, and fans always appreciated his honesty.
Weimer's full retirement announcement—and video—is below. Steve Matthes also caught up with Jake for an interview here at Racer X regarding the retirement decision.
View this post on Instagram
They say all good things come to an end. I’m so thankful for the career I had. I accomplished some things that I had never thought of and had a long career(13 years). One thing I’m very proud of is that no matter the result I always worked hard and gave it my all! I was able to travel the world racing and meet so many great people and life long friends. I want to thank everyone that ever gave me an opportunity and believed in me. I thought long and hard about when it was time to hang up the boots and the simple answer is one day I just knew. I’m excited for the future and what’s next in my life. I have some fun opportunities that are coming in the near future that will allow me to still be involved with motorcycles. I will still be around and go to some races and I will continue to ride. My love for motorcycles and the sport has not changed. I want to thank all of my fans throughout my career. You guys have really shown me love and that truly does mean a lot. THANK YOU! ? @phantasosmedia @kylecowling