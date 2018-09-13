Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 15
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Larry Brooks

September 13, 2018 1:50pm
The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Larry Brooks talking about helping BarX/Chaparral/FLY/Suzuki Factory Racing with its amateur effort, we talk about him riding again, regrets, Chad Reed, working with amateurs, his thoughts on the pro scene, and much more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.