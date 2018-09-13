Black Sky GNCC Canceled

The Parts Unlimited Black Sky GNCC event scheduled for September 15-16 in Harpursville, New York, has been canceled due to onsite conditions that prevent the possibility of conducting an event this weekend. The Harpursville area specifically, and the entire Southern Tier region of eastern New York State, has been inundated with rain over the past week as a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon, leaving conditions impassable with additional rain accumulations continuing today.

According to GNCC Series director Tim Cotter, "In addition to these adverse local weather conditions, the imminent weather challenges associated with Hurricane Florence, which is currently impacting the entire mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, have combined to create conditions that simply won't allow us to conduct the Harpursville event as scheduled. Racer Productions and the AMA will work together to explore rescheduling opportunities if possible."

The GNCC Series will resume on September 29-30, with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mason-Dixon GNCC , in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.