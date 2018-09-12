Romain Febvre Out For MXGP of The Netherlands

Romain Febvre will miss the MXGP of The Netherlands this weekend at Assen as he continues to recover from a concussion and broken rib sustained in a crash at the MXGP of Turkey.

After setting the fastest lap time in the first practice session, Febvre had a big crash and was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation. He sustained a concussion and broken rib in the crash and did not compete in Turkey.

According to the team, Febvre returned home to Belgium following the Grand Prix and used the weekend off to recover. He attempted to ride earlier this week but was experiencing “immense pain” and has elected to withdraw from round 18 of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend.

An update on his condition and return will be announced at a later date.