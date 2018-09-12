Racer X Films: Garage Build: 2018 Kawasaki KX450F
September 12, 2018 12:05pm | by: Simon Cudby
Sure, the new 2019 Kawasaki KX450 is amazing right out of the crate, but what do you do if you have a 2018 KX450F model? Rob Healy from Systems did his best to outdo the new bike with last year’s model. By all accounts, the 2018 Kawasaki was a good bike, but there are ways to make it better.
Build: Rob Healy and C4MX
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
Test: David Pingree
VP Racing Fuels
T-4 Race Fuel
Boyesen
Water Pump Cover
Hinson
Complete Clutch and Ignition Cover
Pro Circuit
High Compression Piston, T-6 Exhaust System, Radiator Hoses
Enzo
Suspension Revalve
Galfer
Rotors and Brake Lines
Light Speed Carbon
Glide Plate, Chain Block, Front Disc Cover, Upper Fork Guards, Lug Guard, Counter Shaft Guard
Renthal
Chain, Bars, Sprockets, Levers
Moto Stuff
Titanium Pro Pegs
DID
Dirt Star Rims
Faster USA
Billet Hubs
Dunlop
MX3S Geo Max Tires
N-Style
Seat Cover, Graphics
ODI Grips
Emig Lock-On Grips
CUD_6191 Simon Cudby CUD_6173 Simon Cudby CUD_6174 Simon Cudby CUD_6183 Simon Cudby CUD_6177 Simon Cudby CUD_6189 Simon Cudby CUD_6171 Simon Cudby CUD_6184 Simon Cudby CUD_6166 Simon Cudby CUD_6172 Simon Cudby CUD_1437 Simon Cudby CUD_1422 Simon Cudby CUD_6170 Simon Cudby CUD_6168 Simon Cudby CUD_6187 Simon Cudby