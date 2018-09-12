Racer X Films: Garage Build: 2018 Kawasaki KX450F

Sure, the new 2019 Kawasaki KX450 is amazing right out of the crate, but what do you do if you have a 2018 KX450F model? Rob Healy from Systems did his best to outdo the new bike with last year’s model. By all accounts, the 2018 Kawasaki was a good bike, but there are ways to make it better.

Build: Rob Healy and C4MX

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Test: David Pingree

VP Racing Fuels

T-4 Race Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Boyesen

Water Pump Cover

www.boyesen.com

Hinson

Complete Clutch and Ignition Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Pro Circuit

High Compression Piston, T-6 Exhaust System, Radiator Hoses

www.procircuit.com

Enzo

Suspension Revalve

www.enzoracing.com

Galfer

Rotors and Brake Lines

www.galferusa.com

Light Speed Carbon

Glide Plate, Chain Block, Front Disc Cover, Upper Fork Guards, Lug Guard, Counter Shaft Guard

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

Renthal

Chain, Bars, Sprockets, Levers

www.renthal.com

Moto Stuff

Titanium Pro Pegs

www.motostuff.com

DID

Dirt Star Rims

www.didchain.com

Faster USA

Billet Hubs

www.fasterusa.com

Dunlop

MX3S Geo Max Tires

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

N-Style

Seat Cover, Graphics

www.n-style.com

ODI Grips

Emig Lock-On Grips

www.odigrips.com