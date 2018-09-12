Dakota Alix, KTM Agree to Deal For Australian Supercross Championship

The KTM Motocross Racing Team and Dakota Alix have agreed to a deal that will see the 22-year-old contest the 2018 Australian Supercross Championship in the SX2 (250) class. The Vermont native joins Luke Clout (SX1) on the team for the five-round championship that kicks off this weekend at Jimboomba X Stadium in Queensland.

“It’s really exciting to be here in Australia with the KTM Motocross Racing Team,” said Alix in a statement. “As soon as Jay contacted me about travelling over, I couldn’t pass it up and am happy to be here for the series. Our last round of Pro Motocross was just a couple of weeks back, so as soon as that ended I flew over and am getting adjusted to being here in Australia.

“The opportunity to ride with KTM Australia’s factory team is a really good one and the new 2019 model KTM 250 SX-F is awesome. I gelled with the bike super-quickly and felt comfortable straight away, so we’re all working really hard together right now and it should be a good season.”