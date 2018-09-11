Text/Video by The Assignment, Inc.

Pre-order the DVD or Blu-Ray and receive a FREE MOTO 10 Poster, purchase tickets to our 21-stop nationwide premiere tour, and enter to win over $8,000 worth of prizes, including a brand-new 2019 KTM 125 SX, by clicking here.

The world’s most progressive and timeless dirt bike film franchise returns for the final installment of the MOTO the Movie series with MOTO 10, captivating viewers once more by combining the world’s best riders in dream-worthy locations using cutting-edge cinematography. We set out with one simple goal in mind: to give the viewer an uncontrollable urge to go out and ride. From summer motos at private practice facilities, tree-dodging woods riding, and unbelievable freestyle trick innovations that push the boundaries of physics, viewers will be immersed in everything dirt bike. Grab your friends, sit back, relax, and enjoy the final chapter of the most successful modern-day motocross movie series.

Starring: Brayton, Forkner, Hill, Decotis, Brown, Strong, Sheehan, Hill, D. Abbott, C. Abbott, Rookstool, DiFrancesco, and many more.

Sponsored by: MotoSport.com, Fly Racing, GEICO, Bolt Motorcycle Hardware, KTM, and Rekluse.

Follow us at @MOTOTheMovie and at with the hashtag #MOTO10.