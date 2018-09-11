Racer X Films: 2010 Honda CRF250R Build
Jay Clark has owned this 2010 since late 2009 and has lost count on how many hours are on this bike, but safe to say well over 300. It has proven very reliable over the years but was do for yet another rebuild, so we went at it the best we could.
Cylinder Works
3mm Big bore Cylinder Kit 269cc
Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit
Hot Rods
Complete Bottom end kit
Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.
Twisted Development
Vortex X-10 ECU mapping
Crank Works INC
Crank Balancing & added stroke- -added heavy metal to smooth our power and reduce vibration.
Supersprox
Rear Stealth Sprocket 49T
Front Sprocket
Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
Uni Filter
Two-Stage air filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Full Clutch kit - Basket, Inner hub, Pressure plate and Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit and cover
FMF Racing
Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Pivot Works
Steering stem bearing kit
Swing arm kit
Linkage rebuild kit
ICW
Radiator straightening and bracing
All Balls
Throttle cable
Clutch Cable
Brake Master Rebuild kits
Renthal
997 Twin Wall bars
Tacky grips
Dunlop Tire
MX 3S front 80/100-21
MX 3S rear 110/90-19
Works Connection
Elite Clutch Perch
Brake Caps
Stand
Front Brake lever
Brake Rotating bar mount
Oil Filter Cover
Engine plugs
Stand
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Cycra Racing
Full Plastic Kit
Formed Silicone Coolant hoses
High pressure radiator cap
Xceldyne X-2 valves and springs
TM Designworks
Chain guide and chain block
Moto Seat
Custom Cool seat cover
VP Fuel
CU4.4 Fuel
Tusk
Oversized front and Std rear rotor
Complete Wheel with Silver Rims
Front and rear Brake lines
Motion Pro
Grip Glue
Titan throttle tube
Fasst Co
Rear Brake Return Spring
Rear Brake Clevis
Factory Connection
Suspension rebuild and service
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Hardware
Chain Adjuster blocks
Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Titanium Footpegs
Factory Connection Geico Race Team
Custom Outdoor Race Tank for 2010-13 CRF250R
