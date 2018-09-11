Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2010 Honda CRF250R Build

September 11, 2018 9:20am | by:

Jay Clark has owned this 2010 since late 2009 and has lost count on how many hours are on this bike, but safe to say well over 300. It has proven very reliable over the years but was do for yet another rebuild, so we went at it the best we could.

Cylinder Works   

www.cylinder-works.com

3mm Big bore Cylinder Kit 269cc  

Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit

Hot Rods                                 

www.hotrodsproducts.com          

Complete Bottom end kit  

Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.        

Twisted Development 

www.td-racing.com

Vortex X-10 ECU mapping

Crank Works INC

www.crankworks.com

Crank Balancing & added stroke- -added heavy metal to smooth our power and reduce vibration.  

Supersprox          

www.supersproxusa.com  

Rear Stealth Sprocket 49T  

Front Sprocket  

Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

Uni Filter                              

www.unifilter.com               

Two-Stage air filter                     

Hinson Clutch Components                    

www.hinsonracing.com         

Full Clutch kit - Basket, Inner hub, Pressure plate and Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit  and cover

FMF Racing                              

www.fmfracing.com              

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler                               

Pivot Works                             

www.pivotworks.com                

Steering stem bearing kit       

Swing arm kit 

Linkage rebuild kit

ICW                                     

www.icwbikestands.com   

Radiator straightening and bracing          

All Balls 

www.allballsracing.com

Throttle cable

Clutch Cable 

Brake Master Rebuild kits  

Renthal                         

www.renthal.com                  

997 Twin Wall bars  

Tacky grips 

Dunlop Tire                             

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com  

MX 3S front  80/100-21

MX 3S rear  110/90-19 

Works Connection                            

www.worksconnection.com     

Elite Clutch Perch               

Brake Caps 

Stand

Front Brake lever

Brake Rotating bar mount

Oil Filter Cover

Engine plugs 

Stand

DeCal Works                                     

www.decalmx.com                     

Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    

Pre printed number plates backgrounds 

Cycra Racing                                     

www.cycraracing.com         

Full Plastic Kit 

Formed Silicone Coolant hoses

High pressure radiator cap

Xceldyne X-2 valves and springs 

TM Designworks 

www.tmdesignworks.com  

Chain guide and chain block  

Moto Seat                               

www.motoseat.com                  

Custom Cool seat cover 

VP Fuel 

www.vpracingfuels.com  

CU4.4 Fuel 

Tusk                                                   

www.tuskoffroad.com                  

Oversized front and Std rear rotor 

Complete Wheel with Silver Rims

Front and rear Brake lines 

Motion Pro

www.motionpro.com  

Grip Glue

Titan throttle tube 

Fasst Co 

www.fasstco.com

Rear Brake Return Spring

Rear Brake Clevis 

Factory Connection                        

www.factoryconnection.com             

Suspension rebuild and service

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com    

Hardware 

Chain Adjuster blocks 

Scar

www.scar-racing.com
Titanium Footpegs

Factory Connection Geico Race Team

www.geicohonda.com

Custom Outdoor Race Tank for 2010-13 CRF250R  

  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby
  • 2010HondaCRF250build-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby