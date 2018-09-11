Racer X Films: 2010 Honda CRF250R Build

Jay Clark has owned this 2010 since late 2009 and has lost count on how many hours are on this bike, but safe to say well over 300. It has proven very reliable over the years but was do for yet another rebuild, so we went at it the best we could.

Cylinder Works

www.cylinder-works.com

3mm Big bore Cylinder Kit 269cc

Includes Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit

Hot Rods

www.hotrodsproducts.com

Complete Bottom end kit

Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.

Twisted Development

www.td-racing.com

Vortex X-10 ECU mapping

Crank Works INC

www.crankworks.com

Crank Balancing & added stroke- -added heavy metal to smooth our power and reduce vibration.

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Rear Stealth Sprocket 49T

Front Sprocket

Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-Stage air filter

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Full Clutch kit - Basket, Inner hub, Pressure plate and Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit and cover

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Full Ti Megabomb with RCT 4.1 Muffler

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Swing arm kit

Linkage rebuild kit

ICW

www.icwbikestands.com

Radiator straightening and bracing

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Throttle cable

Clutch Cable

Brake Master Rebuild kits

Renthal

www.renthal.com

997 Twin Wall bars

Tacky grips

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX 3S front 80/100-21

MX 3S rear 110/90-19

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Elite Clutch Perch

Brake Caps

Stand

Front Brake lever

Brake Rotating bar mount

Oil Filter Cover

Engine plugs

Stand

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Cycra Racing

www.cycraracing.com

Full Plastic Kit

Formed Silicone Coolant hoses

High pressure radiator cap

Xceldyne X-2 valves and springs

TM Designworks

www.tmdesignworks.com

Chain guide and chain block

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover

VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

CU4.4 Fuel

Tusk

www.tuskoffroad.com

Oversized front and Std rear rotor

Complete Wheel with Silver Rims

Front and rear Brake lines

Motion Pro

www.motionpro.com

Grip Glue

Titan throttle tube

Fasst Co

www.fasstco.com

Rear Brake Return Spring

Rear Brake Clevis

Factory Connection

www.factoryconnection.com

Suspension rebuild and service

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

Hardware

Chain Adjuster blocks

Scar

www.scar-racing.com

Titanium Footpegs

Factory Connection Geico Race Team

www.geicohonda.com

Custom Outdoor Race Tank for 2010-13 CRF250R