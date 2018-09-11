Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
100% Introduces USA Limited Edition Capsule

September 11, 2018 10:30am | by:
100% Introduces USA Limited Edition Capsule

San Diego, Calif. — 100% is honored to release a limited edition capsule of USA-themed products, donning the American flag and the powerful expression, "A Badge of Honor."

Leading the limited capsule or products is a patriotic design on 100%'s premium Racecraft Plus+ goggle, which will be debuted on-track at the Motocross of Nations by Team USA's newly crowned AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion, Aaron Plessinger.

For fan's watching the historic event on American soil for only the fourth time in the event's 71-year history, 100% is offering a unique collection of casual clothing to show your patriotism. The capsule boasts a snapback hat, a premium-fit t-shirt, and a front-zip hooded sweatshirt, all highlighting the nation's prominent red, white, and blue colors.

The USA capsule is available now in limited quantities at www.ride100percent.com/motorsports/mxon or authorized 100% retailers.