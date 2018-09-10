Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 10, 2018 7:30am

Vets Motocross des Nations

Farleigh Castle — Somerset, England

125 Overall Results

Pos
RIDER
1stTom Church
2ndJohn May
3rdJurgen van Nooten
4thAndrew Lawton
5thBen Milawrd
6thElliot Barrs
7thTom Moore
8thGlen Bixby
9thDavid Blackburn
10thJack May

250 Overall Results

Pos
RIDER
1stChris Bastick
2ndBrett Hillman
3rdChris Jones
4thLaurence Wiltshire
5thAndew Hinchcliffe
6thJames Barnwell
7thClayton Hogg
8thJack Bas
9thDanny Scheers
10thLee Jones

500 Overall Results

Pos
RIDER
1stSven Breugelmans
2ndWill Worden
3rdJorge Dobson
4thAlistair Clark
5thDean Warren
6thJason Morris
7thPaul Edge
8thRobert Sadler
9thDennis Besser
10thClemens Menzel

Belgian masters

Orp-Le-Grand — Orp-Jauche, Belgium

MX1 Overall Results

Pos
RIDER
1stGlenn Coldenhoff
2ndKevin Strijbos
3rdShaun Simpson
4thHarri Kullas
5thKevin Fors
6thYentel Martens
7thRoy Sillien
8thJonathan Bengtsson
9thSteve Ramon
10thDietger Damiaens

MX2 Overall Results

PosRIDER
1stAnthony Rodriguez
2ndErik Willems
3rdSimeo Ubach
4thTim Louis
5thMark Boot
6thRob Konings
7thOriol Casas Cervera
8thKordy Kenzeler
9thDennis Verbruggen
10thAdam Collins

ADAC MX Masters

Round 6 — Gaildorf, Germany

Overall Results

PosRIDER
1stHunter Lawrence
2ndJordi Tixier
3rdGreogory Aranda
4thDennis Ullrich
5thJose Butron
6thHenry Jacobi
7thNathan Renkens
8thJeremy Delince
9thFilip Neugebauer
10thTom Koch

Championship Standings

PosRIDERPoints
1stHenry Jacobi214
2ndJeffrey Dewulf181
3rdJens Getteman158
4thMaximilian Nagl144
5thHunter Lawrence113
6thTim Koch111
7thLukas Neurauter109
8thJeremy Delince107
9thTom Koch101
10thNathan Renkens88

Italian Championship

Round 5 — Malpensa, Italy

MX1 Results

PosRIDER
1stAlessandro Lupino
2ndSimone Croci
3rdDavide Bonni
4thDavide De Bortoli
5thSimone Zecchina
6thPier Filliop Bertuzzo
7thGiovanni Bertuccelli
8thCristian Beggi
9thStefano Pezzuto
10thKade Tinkler Walker

MX2 Results

PosRIDER
1stSimone Furlotti
2ndSamuele Bernardini
3rdMichael Mantovani
4thMichele Cervellin
5thCaleb Grothues
6thFilippo Zonta
7thNicholas Lapucci
8thAndera Zanotti
9thMatteo Bonni
10thAlvin Ostlund

MX1 Championship Standings

PosRIDERPoints
1stAlessandro Lupino2429
2ndStefano Pezzuto1579
3rdDavide De Bortoli1338
4thSimone Zecchina1324
5thSimone Croci1229
6thGiovanni Bertuccelli1018
7thNicola Recchia999
8thKade Tinkler Walker885
9thPier Fillipo Bertuzzo876
10thMarco Paganini782

MX2 Championship Standings

PosRIDERPoints
1stMichele Cervellin1690
2ndSimone Furlotti1482
3rdAndrew Zanotti1223
4thGiuseppe Tropepe1016
5thFilippo Zonta952
6thEdoarda Bersanellu903
7thMorgan Lesuardo860
8thMichael Mantovani816
9thYuri Quarti805
10thPaolo Lugana769

Motocross of European Nations

Gdansk Motocross Circuit — Gdansk, Poland

85cc Race One Results

PosRIDER
1stHakon Osterhagen
2ndTomas Pikart
3rdXavier Cazal
4thMaxime Grau
5thKarlis Alberts Reisulis
6thValerio Lata
7thMatteo Luigi Russi
8thAndreas Flata Meyer
9thJulius Mikula
10thKiryl Kardorkin

85cc Race Two Results

PosRIDER
1stMatteo Luigi Russi
2ndMaxime Grau
3rdHakon Osterhagen
4thValerio Lata
5thTomas Pixart
6thXavier Cazal
7thKarlis Alberts Reusulis
8thGal Hauptman
9thDamian Zdunek
10thLuka Kunik

EMX125/EMX250 Race One Results

PosRIDER
1stGianluca Facchetti
2ndMaxime Renaux
3rdKevin Horgmo
4thJan Pancar
5thMattia Guadagnini
6thPetr Polak
7thDuan Drdaj
8thTom Guyon
9thCornelius Tondel
10thArnolds Snikers

EMX125/EMX250 Race Two Results

PosRIDER
1stGianluca Facchetti
2ndKevin Horgmo
3rdJan Pacar
4thPetr Polak
5thTom Guyon
6thDusan Drdaj
7thMattia Guadagnini
8thCornelius Tondel
9thVitali Makhnou
10thMaks Mausser

Women's Race One Results

PosRIDER
1stKiara Fontanesi
2ndNancy Van De Ven
3rdSara Andersen
4thGiorgia Montini
5thMathilde Marinez
6thShana Van Der Vlist
7thThea Lohansen
8thLine Nielsen
9thJustine Charroux
10thMathea Selebo

Women's Race Two Results

PosRIDER
1stKiara Fontanesi
2ndSara Andersen
3rdShana Van Der Vlist
4thGiorgia Montini
5thMathilde Martinez
6thLine Nielsen
7thThea Johansen
8thJustine Charroux
9thMathea Selebo
10thLiubov Leonteva

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round 8 - Marquette, Michigan

PosRiderBike
1Steward BaylorKTM
2Grant BaylorKTM
3Josh TothKTM
4Ben KelleyKTM
5Evan SmithHus

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
Aaron PlessingerLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Mathys BoisrameFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDWMXOverall
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
Derek DrakeLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jess PettisRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Jeffrey HerlingsDutch Masters of MXMX1
Jago GeertsDutch Masters of MXMX2
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
Dean FerrisAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Tom PagesX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Axell HodgesX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Jared MeesX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Hamish HarwoodNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike