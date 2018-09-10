Wake-Up Call

Vets Motocross des Nations
Farleigh Castle — Somerset, England
125 Overall Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Tom Church
|2nd
|John May
|3rd
|Jurgen van Nooten
|4th
|Andrew Lawton
|5th
|Ben Milawrd
|6th
|Elliot Barrs
|7th
|Tom Moore
|8th
|Glen Bixby
|9th
|David Blackburn
|10th
|Jack May
250 Overall Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Chris Bastick
|2nd
|Brett Hillman
|3rd
|Chris Jones
|4th
|Laurence Wiltshire
|5th
|Andew Hinchcliffe
|6th
|James Barnwell
|7th
|Clayton Hogg
|8th
|Jack Bas
|9th
|Danny Scheers
|10th
|Lee Jones
500 Overall Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Sven Breugelmans
|2nd
|Will Worden
|3rd
|Jorge Dobson
|4th
|Alistair Clark
|5th
|Dean Warren
|6th
|Jason Morris
|7th
|Paul Edge
|8th
|Robert Sadler
|9th
|Dennis Besser
|10th
|Clemens Menzel
Belgian masters
Orp-Le-Grand — Orp-Jauche, Belgium
MX1 Overall Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|2nd
|Kevin Strijbos
|3rd
|Shaun Simpson
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|5th
|Kevin Fors
|6th
|Yentel Martens
|7th
|Roy Sillien
|8th
|Jonathan Bengtsson
|9th
|Steve Ramon
|10th
|Dietger Damiaens
MX2 Overall Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Anthony Rodriguez
|2nd
|Erik Willems
|3rd
|Simeo Ubach
|4th
|Tim Louis
|5th
|Mark Boot
|6th
|Rob Konings
|7th
|Oriol Casas Cervera
|8th
|Kordy Kenzeler
|9th
|Dennis Verbruggen
|10th
|Adam Collins
ADAC MX Masters
Round 6 — Gaildorf, Germany
Overall Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Lawrence
|2nd
|Jordi Tixier
|3rd
|Greogory Aranda
|4th
|Dennis Ullrich
|5th
|Jose Butron
|6th
|Henry Jacobi
|7th
|Nathan Renkens
|8th
|Jeremy Delince
|9th
|Filip Neugebauer
|10th
|Tom Koch
Championship Standings
|Pos
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|214
|2nd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|181
|3rd
|Jens Getteman
|158
|4th
|Maximilian Nagl
|144
|5th
|Hunter Lawrence
|113
|6th
|Tim Koch
|111
|7th
|Lukas Neurauter
|109
|8th
|Jeremy Delince
|107
|9th
|Tom Koch
|101
|10th
|Nathan Renkens
|88
Italian Championship
Round 5 — Malpensa, Italy
MX1 Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Alessandro Lupino
|2nd
|Simone Croci
|3rd
|Davide Bonni
|4th
|Davide De Bortoli
|5th
|Simone Zecchina
|6th
|Pier Filliop Bertuzzo
|7th
|Giovanni Bertuccelli
|8th
|Cristian Beggi
|9th
|Stefano Pezzuto
|10th
|Kade Tinkler Walker
MX2 Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Simone Furlotti
|2nd
|Samuele Bernardini
|3rd
|Michael Mantovani
|4th
|Michele Cervellin
|5th
|Caleb Grothues
|6th
|Filippo Zonta
|7th
|Nicholas Lapucci
|8th
|Andera Zanotti
|9th
|Matteo Bonni
|10th
|Alvin Ostlund
MX1 Championship Standings
|Pos
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Alessandro Lupino
|2429
|2nd
|Stefano Pezzuto
|1579
|3rd
|Davide De Bortoli
|1338
|4th
|Simone Zecchina
|1324
|5th
|Simone Croci
|1229
|6th
|Giovanni Bertuccelli
|1018
|7th
|Nicola Recchia
|999
|8th
|Kade Tinkler Walker
|885
|9th
|Pier Fillipo Bertuzzo
|876
|10th
|Marco Paganini
|782
MX2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Michele Cervellin
|1690
|2nd
|Simone Furlotti
|1482
|3rd
|Andrew Zanotti
|1223
|4th
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|1016
|5th
|Filippo Zonta
|952
|6th
|Edoarda Bersanellu
|903
|7th
|Morgan Lesuardo
|860
|8th
|Michael Mantovani
|816
|9th
|Yuri Quarti
|805
|10th
|Paolo Lugana
|769
Motocross of European Nations
Gdansk Motocross Circuit — Gdansk, Poland
85cc Race One Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Hakon Osterhagen
|2nd
|Tomas Pikart
|3rd
|Xavier Cazal
|4th
|Maxime Grau
|5th
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|6th
|Valerio Lata
|7th
|Matteo Luigi Russi
|8th
|Andreas Flata Meyer
|9th
|Julius Mikula
|10th
|Kiryl Kardorkin
85cc Race Two Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Matteo Luigi Russi
|2nd
|Maxime Grau
|3rd
|Hakon Osterhagen
|4th
|Valerio Lata
|5th
|Tomas Pixart
|6th
|Xavier Cazal
|7th
|Karlis Alberts Reusulis
|8th
|Gal Hauptman
|9th
|Damian Zdunek
|10th
|Luka Kunik
EMX125/EMX250 Race One Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Gianluca Facchetti
|2nd
|Maxime Renaux
|3rd
|Kevin Horgmo
|4th
|Jan Pancar
|5th
|Mattia Guadagnini
|6th
|Petr Polak
|7th
|Duan Drdaj
|8th
|Tom Guyon
|9th
|Cornelius Tondel
|10th
|Arnolds Snikers
EMX125/EMX250 Race Two Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Gianluca Facchetti
|2nd
|Kevin Horgmo
|3rd
|Jan Pacar
|4th
|Petr Polak
|5th
|Tom Guyon
|6th
|Dusan Drdaj
|7th
|Mattia Guadagnini
|8th
|Cornelius Tondel
|9th
|Vitali Makhnou
|10th
|Maks Mausser
Women's Race One Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Kiara Fontanesi
|2nd
|Nancy Van De Ven
|3rd
|Sara Andersen
|4th
|Giorgia Montini
|5th
|Mathilde Marinez
|6th
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|7th
|Thea Lohansen
|8th
|Line Nielsen
|9th
|Justine Charroux
|10th
|Mathea Selebo
Women's Race Two Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|1st
|Kiara Fontanesi
|2nd
|Sara Andersen
|3rd
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|4th
|Giorgia Montini
|5th
|Mathilde Martinez
|6th
|Line Nielsen
|7th
|Thea Johansen
|8th
|Justine Charroux
|9th
|Mathea Selebo
|10th
|Liubov Leonteva
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Round 8 - Marquette, Michigan
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|2
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|3
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|4
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|5
|Evan Smith
|Hus
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|833
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|738
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|619
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|591
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|544
|6
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|514
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|475
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|423
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|404
|10
|Max Anstie
|United Kingdom
|328
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|773
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|749
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|593
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|551
|5
|Thomas Covington
|Vernon, AL
|525
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|483
|7
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|346
|8
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|337
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|305
|10
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|301
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|377
|2
|Mel Pocock
|United Kingdom
|308
|3
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|282
|4
|Martin Barr
|Ireland
|282
|5
|Brian Strubhart Moreau
|France
|271
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|270
|7
|Steven Clarke
|United Kingdom
|268
|8
|Tom Vialle
|France
|223
|9
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|217
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|184
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|184
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|163
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|163
|4
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|161
|5
|Stephanie Laier
|Germany
|112
|6
|Natalie Kane
|Ireland
|109
|7
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|108
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|93
|9
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|75
|10
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|69
Endurocross
Super EnduroCross Championship Standings
|Pos
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Cody Webb
|26
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|24
|3rd
|Trystan Hart
|20
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|18
|5th
|Ty Cullins
|16
|6th
|Geoff Aaron
|15
|7th
|Ty Tremaine
|14
|8th
|Max Gerston
|13
|9th
|Cooper Abbott
|12
|10th
|Noah Kepple
|11
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|Pos
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|241
|2nd
|Evgency Bobryshev
|202
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|189
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|172
|5th
|Tommy Searle
|162
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|154
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|138
|8th
|Gert Krestinov
|133
|9th
|Brad Anderson
|130
|10th
|Daniel Thornhill
|125
MX2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|242
|2nd
|Joshua Gilbert
|228
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|227
|4th
|Liam Knight
|206
|5th
|Martin Barr
|187
|6th
|Josh Spinks
|186
|7th
|Alexander Brown
|121
|8th
|Todd Kellett
|119
|9th
|Lewis Tombs
|104
|10th
|Michael Ellis
|95
Amsoil Gncc
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|256
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|202
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|164
|4
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|149
|5
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|136
|6
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|134
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|121
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|109
|9
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|73
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|238
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|225
|3
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|145
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|142
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|131
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|111
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|103
|8
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|98
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|92
|10
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|84
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|218
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|202
|3
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|187
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|174
|5
|Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|125
|6
|Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
|97
|7
|Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|88
|8
|Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|84
|9
|Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|10
|Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|251
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|175
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|168
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|143
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|135
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|127
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|116
|8
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|98
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|95
|10
|Eden Willow Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|29
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|226
|2nd
|Jarrod McClure
|192
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|188
|4th
|Chris Borich
|185
|5th
|Cole RIchardson
|119
|6th
|Adam McGill
|117
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|104
|8th
|Marty Christofferson
|102
|9th
|Westley Wolfe
|89
|10th
|Hunter Hart
|88
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|226
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|177
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|152
|4th
|Ben Kowalewski
|141
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|138
|6th
|Matthew Lindle
|117
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|107
|8th
|Brody Livengood
|105
|9th
|Steven Covert
|102
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|89
WMX
Championship Standings
|POS
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jordan Jarvis
|290
|2nd
|Shelby Rolen
|232
|3rd
|Kylie Fasnacht
|155
|4th
|Jamie Astudillo
|152
|5th
|Marissa Polencheck
|136
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Jason Anderson
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Aaron Plessinger
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Mathys Boisrame
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|WMX
|Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|Derek Drake
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|Jacob Hayes
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Heath Harrison
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jess Pettis
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Jago Geerts
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Jarryd McNeil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Tom Pages
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Axell Hodges
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Jared Mees
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike