Pro Circuit Releases 2019 KTM 350 SX-F Exhaust

CORONA, Calif. — Pro Circuit is excited to announce that the T-6 and Ti-6 line of exhaust systems are now available for the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F model. Every Pro Circuit exhaust system is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers superior performance and power gains for both lines of exhaust. We have built our reputation on championship-winning performance products, and the 2019 racing season will be no different. More fun and better performance is what's in store for KTM 350 SX-F riders when they head to the track with a Pro Circuit exhaust system or slip-on silencer.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross, Amsoil Arenacross, or Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations.

The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top Pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.