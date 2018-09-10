Pro Circuit Releases 2019 KTM 350 SX-F Exhaust
CORONA, Calif. — Pro Circuit is excited to announce that the T-6 and Ti-6 line of exhaust systems are now available for the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F model. Every Pro Circuit exhaust system is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA and offers superior performance and power gains for both lines of exhaust. We have built our reputation on championship-winning performance products, and the 2019 racing season will be no different. More fun and better performance is what's in store for KTM 350 SX-F riders when they head to the track with a Pro Circuit exhaust system or slip-on silencer.
Pro Circuit. We Race.
Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System
The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross, Amsoil Arenacross, or Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations.
The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top Pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.
Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System
The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System
The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high-strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer
The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high-quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 Features
- Improved performance
- Lighter weight than OEM system
- High-grade titanium material used throughout
- Carbon fiber end-cap
- Equipped with RC-4 Resonance Chamber
- Machined aluminum muffler brackets for increased strength and durability
- Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
- Removable USFS approved spark arrestor (Ti-6 System only)
- TIG-precision welding
- Made in the USA
T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features
- Improved performance
- Stainless steel end-cap
- Aluminum canister
- Equipped with RC-4 Resonance Chamber (T-6 System only)
- Machined aluminum muffler brackets for increased strength and durability
- Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
- Removable USFS approved spark arrestor
- TIG-precision welding
- Made in the USA