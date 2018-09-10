250 Words: It's New!

Suzuki’s line of RM-Z motocross bikes has taken some heat for being long in the tooth. While the bikes have gone through some changes over the years, up until 2018, neither the 450 nor 250 had gone through a full redesign in a while. It didn’t help that the bikes were carrying basically the same plastic for a decade—it furthered the impression that the bikes were out of date.

In 2018, though, the look finally changed as the RM-Z450 finally received a visible redesign, complete with a new frame and new suspension components. Now the RM-Z250 is up for a redo in 2019, but while we saw images of the bike earlier this summer, Suzuki said it would not release technical information on the bike until September. Well, September is here, and with it we have to data on the bike. We should have riding impressions soon, too, as we’ve sent Jason Thomas to Japan this week to attend Suzuki’s media launch for the new bike.

As for the data, yes, this RM-Z250 gets a new frame, suspension, and bodywork that matches up to what we saw on the new 450 last year. Highlights include a lighter frame and swingarm, slimmer bodywork, and the old air fork has been tossed for a new KYB coil spring fork.