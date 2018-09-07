The List: Off-Season Guide

Racer X Maine Event When: Sept. 14-16 Where: Lyman, Maine (MX207) Website: www.mx207.com We've been talking a good game—we love this sport, we love the racers, and we want those racers and the races to thrive. So, we're going to do something about it. Racer X is going to back a big regional race and try to blow it up as much as possible. We did it last year with the Racer X Maine Event, and we had such a good time that we’re bringing it back. The Racer X Maine Event, presented by Uni Filters, is an AMA Pro-Am event on September 14-16, at MX207 in Lyman, Maine. MX207 has hosted racing on this weekend in the past, but for the second year in a row, they've joined forces with us (Racer X) and the AMA to make this an official Pro-Am and take it to the next level. We’ll again have a big pro purse and selected All-Star riders to run bibs as the “guys to beat” in their respective classes. There’s good purse money on the line as well. For more info, visit www.mx207.com.

FIM Motocross World Championship When: Sept. 16; Sept. 30 Where: Assen, Netherlands; Imola, Italy Website: www.mxgp.com How to Watch: www.mxgp-tv.com | CBS Sports Network Just two rounds remain in the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship campaign. Jeffrey Herlings looks to have his first premiere class title on ice and should clinch at his home race in Assen. The MX2 battle between Red Bull KTM teammates Jorge Prado and Pauls Jonass is heating up, though, and should come down to the finale in Italy.

Australian Supercross Championship When: Sept. 15 – Nov. 10 Where: Across Australia Website: www.australiansupercross.com.au The five-round championship begins next weekend at Jimboomba. The series will once again feature some American riders, led by Justin Brayton, who is seeking a third straight SX1 title. Jace Owen is also competing in SX1. Bradley Taft will be Brayton’s teammate on the Penrite Honda Racing team riding SX2. Our friends at MotoOnline.com.au are worth a follow if you want to keep up with the championship.

Rockstar Triple Crown Championship When: Sept. 15 – Nov. 17 Where: Across Canada Website: www.rockstartriplecrown.com Rebranded as the Rockstar Triple Crown Championship in 2018, the series now features arenacross and supercross in addition to motocross. The four-round championship begins next weekend as part of the return to Montreal.

Montreal Supercross When: Sept. 15 Where: Montreal, Quebec Website: www.rockstartriplecrown.com The Montreal Supercross, once a standout event on the off-season supercross calendar, is back after a five-year hiatus. The event returns to Olympic Stadium and will feature a host of American riders, including Malcolm Stewart, Phil Nicoletti (making his Canadian debut), Josh Hansen, Josh Hill, Alex Martin, RJ Hampshire, Mike Brown, and Colt Nichols. We are sending Steve Matthes back to his homeland for the race, so stay tuned to Racer X Online for coverage.

DC Vet Homecoming When: Sept. 22–23 Where: High Point Raceway Website: www.highpointmx.com My personal favorite race of the off-season. This special weekend at High Point has been held for 27 years (this year will be year 28) and runs in the memory of Dave Coombs, a.k.a. “Big Dave.” This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for younger racers. Spend Saturday night with us and bench race over adult beverages and vintage movies. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories. Saturday will consist of GP-style Moto-X Country; on Sunday, the focus will shift solely to the motocross track on the famous High Point Raceway course.

Motocross of Nations When: Oct. 6-7 Where: RedBud Website: www.mxgp.com How to Watch: www.mxgp-tv.com | CBS Sports Network The granddaddy of the off-season. The Olympics of Motocross returns to U.S. soil for the first time since 2010 and will be held at REDDDDDDBUDDDDDD. Do we really need to say more?

Monster Energy Cup When: Oct. 13 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada Website: www.supercrosslive.com/monster-energy-cup How to Watch: TBA The unofficial start of the 2018 season. By October, new contracts, gear deals, etc., have been signed (for the most part) and most of the top-tier riders will be in attendance. The Monster Million is no joke—Marvin Musquin locked it in last year. It should be awesome to see him battle with the likes of Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac again, as well as many other huge names.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm When: Oct. 20 Where: Pomona, California Website: www.redbull.com/us-en/events/straight-rhythm How to Watch: Red Bull TV Huge changes coming to RBSR this year as it will be two-stroke only and media outlets will be going head to head! Stank Dog, Ronnie Mac, Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, Chad Reed, and many others are expected to race.

Japan Supercross When: Nov. 3 Where: Tokyo, Japan Website: www.japansupercross.com Like Montreal, the Japan Supercross used to be a staple on the off-season supercross schedule. It returns to Tokyo this year and, according to the race website, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Brayton, Jimmy Decotis, Malcolm Stewart, and Weston Peick are all expected to race.

AUS-X Open When: Nov. 9-10 Where: Sydney, Australia Website: www.ausxopen.com In just three years, this event has become one of the better events of the off-season. While it is actually part of the Australian Supercross Championship, the promoters have gone all out in recent years, bringing in names like Chad Reed, Cooper Webb, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and more. Reed, Villopoto, Jason Anderson, and Justin Barcia have already been confirmed for this year.

Paris Supercross (Bercy) When: Nov. 17-18 Where: Paris, France Website: www.supercrossparis.com The Paris Supercross (formerly Bercy) is back in Paris for a second straight year after a brief hiatus to Lille. This event is one of the best on the off-season calendar and, according to the event website, will again feature a host of American talent. Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Brayton, Tyler Bowers, and more are scheduled to race.

S-X Open Auckland When: Nov. 24 Where: Auckland, New Zealand Website: www.sxopen.com The promoters of the AUS-X Open are putting on this event, so it should be good. Plus, it’s great to get huge events into new countries like New Zealand. Chad Reed and Ryan Villopoto are confirmed for the event. And Kiwi Ben Townley is coming out of retirement to compete!

Geneva SX When: Nov. 30 – Dec. 1 Where: Geneva, Switzerland Website: www.supercross-geneve.com Another staple of the European Supercross season. This is one of the better events and always features top U.S.-based talent—last year Musquin and Anderson put on an incredible battle for the win, with Brayton right behind. We have yet to see an official entry list, but expect some big names to be on it.

GNCC When: Sept. 15 – Oct. 28 Where: New York; Pennsylvania; Ohio; Indiana Website: www.gnccracing.com How to Watch: www.racertv.com | NBC Sports Network After a long summer break, GNCC is back on September 15 at Black Sky. Kailub Russell is in firm control of the championship and should lock up his sixth title over the next four rounds. Keep an eye on the season finale at Ironman, as Aaron Plessinger may be returning to his GNCC roots and racing.

EnduroCross When: Sept. 15 – Nov. 3 Where: California; Nevada; Colorado; Washington; Idaho Website: www.endurocross.com How to Watch: beIN Sports Cody Webb captured the season-opening win in Phoenix, and he and Colton Haaker should battle all year for the title.

WORCS When: Sept. 14 – Nov. 4 Where: California; Arizona; Nevada Website: www.worcsracing.com Three round remain in the 2018 season. Giacomo Redondi leads the Pro (MC) championship over Gary Sutherlin and former GEICO Honda rider Zach Bell.

Nitro World Games When: Sept. 22-23 Where: Salt Lake City, Utah Website: www.nitroworldgames.com How to Watch: TBA The brain child of Travis Pastrana, Nitro World Games is back again in Utah. The “big air” of action sports always pushes the boundaries.

X Games Sydney When: Oct. 19-21 Where: Sydney, Australia Website: www.xgames.espn.com/xgames/sydney/ How to Watch: TBA X Games is headed to Sydney this year and will feature a ton of Moto X stuff, including Step Up, QuarterPipe, Best Whip, and more.

Mini Os When: Nov. 19-24 Where: Alachua, Florida Website: www.unlimitedsportsmx.com The annual Thanksgiving moto getaway is always worth keeping an eye on as the best up-and-coming amateurs battle it out in supercross and motocross.

Day In The Dirt When: Nov. 24-26 Where: Glen Helen Raceway Website: www.adayinthedirt.com Also taking place over Thanksgiving, Day In The Dirt is a favorite among us industry folks. A cool, laid-back race worth checking out.

American Flat Track When: Sept. 8 – Oct. 6 Where: Illinois; Pennsylvania; Minnesota; New Jersey Website: www.americanflattrack.com How to Watch: FansChoice.tv | NBC Sports Network Jared Mees has already wrapped up another title, but flat track is one of the better events to watch live and in person. Thanks to strong TV coverage and growing factory support, flat track is back on the rise, and these are definitely fun races to watch.

MotoGP When: Sept. 9 – Nov. 18 Where: Italy; Spain; Thailand; Japan; Australia; Malaysia Website: www.motogp.com How to Watch: Motogp.com | beIN Sports If you like road racing, MotoGP is a must-see every weekend!