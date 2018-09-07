On This Day in Moto: September 7

September 7 1984 At 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, September 7, 1984, motocross lost a legendary place. Saddleback Park, the famous riding spot just outside of Orange, California, had its front gate locked to motorcyclists forever. After months of back and forth following a couple of tragic deaths at the park, the landowners (the Irvine Company) and the park operator (Marvin Henricks) could not reach an agreement on how exactly to insure the place from lawsuits related to riding there. One of them involved a ten-year-old minicycle racer named John Shaver who was actually riding elsewhere in the park, and not on the race track, and had a head-on collision with another rider. The park was closed for a month, then briefly re-opened for a CMC race. (Among the winners of that last race held there were longtime friends Jody Weisel (Vet Masters), the Motocross Action editor; master mechanic Alan Olson (250 Intermediate); and his son Tim Olson (Mini Novice), also a longtime member of the motorcycle industry.) It was rumored that the Irvine Company, a massive commercial real estate conglomerate, really just wanted to develop the land, but all of these years later it's still sitting there, empty.

Joe Bonello recently sent us this shot of Saddleback Park today.

Saddleback Park opened in 1968 and held many prestigious events over the years, including Trans-AMAs, AMA Pro Motocross Nationals, the original Superbikers, the NMA World Mini Grand Prix, and much, much more. It even had the distinction of being the first motocross race to begin with a starting gate in 1971. It was popular for photo shoots for all of the magazines located in Southern California, as well as all of the factories, which did testing and photo shoots there, too. Track features like Banzai Hill, Webco Hill, Suicide Mountain, and the Magoo Doubles became iconic in their own right. Over the years since its closing, there have been rumors about Saddleback reopening, but it's never happened.

Danny "Magoo" Chandler in the process of inventing the Magoo Doubles at Saddleback Park. Kevin Kratz