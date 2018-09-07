Moose Racing Releases Synapse Lite Roost Deflector

Moose Racing introduces the all-new Synapse Lite Roost Deflector. The deflector features a mesh suspension lining system designed to create large air channels between the protector and rider, allowing excellent circulation and comfort. The durable moisture-resistant comfort padding allows for easy cleaning. Other features include adjustable shoulder straps for a customized fit and integrated compact quick release buckles.

The Synapse will be available in two colorways (Black/Orange and Hi-Viz Black) and offered in two sizes (M/L and XL/2X). MSRP for M/L is $99.95 and XL/2X is $109.95.

For more information, visit www.mooseracing.com.