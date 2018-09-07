Results Archive
MXGP of
Bulgaria
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Moose Racing Releases Synapse Lite Roost Deflector

September 7, 2018 2:45pm | by:
Moose Racing Releases Synapse Lite Roost Deflector

Moose Racing introduces the all-new Synapse Lite Roost Deflector. The deflector features a mesh suspension lining system designed to create large air channels between the protector and rider, allowing excellent circulation and comfort. The durable moisture-resistant comfort padding allows for easy cleaning. Other features include adjustable shoulder straps for a customized fit and integrated compact quick release buckles.

The Synapse will be available in two colorways (Black/Orange and Hi-Viz Black) and offered in two sizes (M/L and XL/2X). MSRP for M/L is $99.95 and XL/2X is $109.95.

For more information, visit www.mooseracing.com.