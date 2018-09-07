Results Archive
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Jace Owen To Contest 2018 Australian Supercross Championship

September 7, 2018 10:25am | by:
Add another American to the list who will travel to Australia to compete in the 2018 Australian Supercross Championship, as Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing has agreed to a deal with Jace Owen.

Owen, 23, will ride the SX1 (450) class alongside SX2 teammate Aaron Tanti.

“I’m super excited to be here in Australia with Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing,” Owen said in a statement. “I’ve been here for just over a week now, getting comfortable with the 2019 KX450 and have been getting some good seat time. The bike is awesome—it’s so agile, has a ton of usable power, and I’ve really been liking the hydraulic clutch.

“The plan is to build as the season goes. I definitely want to be up front, but am coming off of a knee injury, so I’d say a top five at the first round would be pretty good in terms of expectations. By the time the season’s over, I want to be up on the podium and in the mix, that’s for sure.”

Owen, who will ride the all-new 2019 KX450, joins Americans Justin Brayton (SX1), Bradley Taft (SX2), and Josh Osby (SX2) in the championship.

Owen finished second in the Amsoil Arenacross Championship in 2017, but missed most of the 2018 season due to a knee injury.