Spy Optic Releases New Colorways for Foundation Goggle

The newest addition to our MX goggle line just got more badass with four new colors. The Foundation features the widest view of any moto goggle, HD Lexan® lenses, and the RISE™+ ventilation system.

Technical highlights

The Foundation Goggle has the widest peripheral view on the market.

The High Definition (HD) Lexan® lens features high quality, impact resistant lens materials that are digitally mastered at exact specifications to create superior optics—eliminating distortion at all angles, increasing clarity, and providing the optimal viewing experience while reducing eye strain and fatigue.

The RISE™+ ventilation system utilizes the Venturi effect to draw air through subframe vents above the goggle and in-between your helmet, creating a vacuum that pulls hot air from behind the lens.

45mm roll-off system available.

Triple-layer Isotron™ face foam with moisture-wicking Dri-Force™ fleece is facially contoured to provide a comfortable, dry seal that lasts so long, it makes other goggles jealous.

Spoiler-style outriggers keep tear-offs lying flat while providing a tight and secure fit to the face, even when wearing a helmet.

The extra-wide 45mm silicone-ribbed strap stops goggle slipping and shifting on whoops, jumps, and rhythm sections.

Includes a free removable nose guard and ten-pack of tear-offs.

The Foundation Plus comes with an installed Spectra™ lens and bonus clear lens with posts

