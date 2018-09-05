Yoshimura Introduces 2019 Yamaha YZ250F RS-4 Systems

CHINO, Calif. — The 2019 Yamaha YZ250F is an all-new machine for the Blue Cru, and by the looks of it, the refinements to this bike will continue to drive the 250cc class progression forward.

Yoshimura quickly went into development on this very important model, even involving the Austrialian Factory Serco Yamaha Supercross/Motocross Race Team for feedback on making the new system all it can be. Great increases in torque and HP in bottom- to mid- range performance is just what the new YZ craves and what we delivered on the new Yamaha. At Yoshimura, we never stop pushing forward.

Proudly made in the USA!

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Signature RS-4 FS SS/AL/CF

Part # 231020D320

MSRP: $725.00

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Signature RS-4 SO SS/AL/CF

Part # 231022D320

MSRP: $519.00

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Signature RS-4 FS TI/TI/CF

Part # 231021D720

MSRP: $1219.00

Stock Full system weight: 8.9 Lbs.

Yoshimura RS-4 SS/AL/CF Full System weight: 10.1 Lbs.

Stock muffler weight: 6.2 Lbs.

RS-4 SS/AL/CF slip-on weight: 8.3 Lbs.