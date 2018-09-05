Results Archive
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Yoshimura Introduces 2019 Yamaha YZ250F RS-4 Systems

September 5, 2018
Yoshimura Introduces 2019 Yamaha YZ250F RS-4 Systems

CHINO, Calif. — The 2019 Yamaha YZ250F is an all-new machine for the Blue Cru, and by the looks of it, the refinements to this bike will continue to drive the 250cc class progression forward.

Yoshimura quickly went into development on this very important model, even involving the Austrialian Factory Serco Yamaha Supercross/Motocross Race Team for feedback on making the new system all it can be. Great increases in torque and HP in bottom- to mid- range performance is just what the new YZ craves and what we delivered on the new Yamaha. At Yoshimura, we never stop pushing forward.

Proudly made in the USA!

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Signature RS-4 FS SS/AL/CF

Part # 231020D320
MSRP: $725.00 

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Signature RS-4 SO SS/AL/CF

Part # 231022D320
MSRP: $519.00

2019 Yamaha YZ250F Signature RS-4 FS TI/TI/CF

Part # 231021D720
MSRP: $1219.00

Stock Full system weight: 8.9 Lbs.

Yoshimura RS-4 SS/AL/CF Full System weight: 10.1 Lbs.

Stock muffler weight: 6.2 Lbs.

RS-4 SS/AL/CF slip-on weight: 8.3 Lbs.