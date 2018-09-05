Weston Peick, Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Agree To New Deal

Weston Peick is returning to Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki for a fifth season with the factory program, the team announced today. Peick, whose contract was up, signed an extension to remain with the team for the 2019 season.

Peick rode most of the 2018 season with torn tendons in his hand, but still finished sixth overall in Monster Energy Supercross and eighth in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The California native missed the final round of Pro Motocross to undergo surgery on his hand but scored points in 28 of 29 races this season.

“I’m excited to continue this partnership,” Peick said in a statement. “The team has been like a family to me ever since the first day I signed with them. Being able to surround myself with such a great group of professionals has been an awesome experience. I’m looking forward to improving my results next year and having another season on the Suzuki RM-Z450. Development has gone very well, and we will be ahead of the game heading into the Anaheim Supercross opener.”

Team manager Jeremy Albrecht is happy to continue working with Peick. “Weston has been great for us. He is a team player, and also very tough. I appreciate that he rode through the pain of an injured hand this year and gave it his all. He produced good results when other riders in that same situation probably would have thrown in the towel. Weston also really gels well with the Suzuki RM-Z450. There’s great synergy with that pairing.”

Peick, 27, will be entering his 11th professional season in 2019.

JGR currently has two riders under contract in the 450 Class for 2019, as Peick joins Justin Hill, who signed a two-year deal with the team last year.