Vertex Debuts Big Bore Pistons for 2016-'18 KTMs, Husqvarnas

Designed and manufactured in Italy, Vertex is the premier brand of aftermarket replacement pistons and offers enthusiasts state-of-the-art, high-quality pistons for nearly any powersports use.

New for 2018, Vertex pistons has released their Big Bore pistons for the 2016-2018 KTM 350 SX-F, XC-F, and Husqvarna FC 350! Collaborating with factory race teams on piston design builds on Vertex's outstanding dedication to quality while allowing us to continue to bring our products to market at an affordable price. All Vertex piston kits include the piston, rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Each piston is heat-treated with a T-6 hardening and tempering cycle, forged from 4032 aluminum alloy, and precisely matches your cylinder bore to maximize both power and performance.

Visit our website www.vertexpistons.com or call 515-402-8000 for more information.

Big Bore Piston Kit

#24238 A,B,C

Our big bore piston will give you big results and increase power! This piston has a unique design with a compression ratio of 14.4:1. T-box forging for the highest strength & quality. Click here for more info.

High Compression Piston Kit

#24116 A,B,C

This high compression piston kit will provide increased performance with a compression ratio of 15.1:1. The kit includes the piston, rings, wrist pin, and circlips. T-box forging for the highest strength and quality. Click here for more info.

Replica Piston Kit

#24098 A,B,C

Our Forged Replica Standard Bore Piston kit includes the piston, rings, wrist pin, and circlips. Stock compression ratio of 14.4:1. T-box forging for the highest strength and quality. Click here for more info.