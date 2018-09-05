Sweeney's MX Playground to Host Smagical Benefit Ride Day

Encinitas, Calif. — Road 2 Recovery has teamed up with Jason "Wheels" Todd and Sweeney’s MX Playground for an unforgettable benefit ride day to raise funds for Phil Smage’s (a.k.a. Smagical's) recovery efforts. In May, Phil was critically injured during a world-record UTV distance jump attempt. Phil has made some incredible progress since his injury, but still has a long road to go.

Whether you’re a rider or an avid moto fan, the Smagical Benefit Ride Day has something fun for everyone—plus all funds raised will go toward Smage’s R2R Fund to aid in his recovery efforts.

The Smagical Benefit Ride Day will take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Sweeney MX Track in Park Hills, Missouri. The day will kick off with registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by a riders' meeting at 10:00 a.m. Open riding will take place from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., followed by a raffle, auction, and catered dinner at 5:30 p.m.. Riding passes will be $35 in advance, $45, at the gate. Spectator passes will be $20 if you pre-register and $25 at the gate.

Pre-register for your spot as a spectator or rider at www.bit.ly/SmagicalRD.

Not only will this ride day feature some excellent riding at one of Missouri’s premier motocross tracks, but also includes a full day of fun for both the spectators and riders in order to help Phil receive the best treatment possible on his recovery journey.

Road 2 Recovery would like to thank our dedicated partners for supporting this fundraising event: Racer X, EVS, Michelin, Nitro Circus, Wienerschnitzel, Shades of Gray Custom Paint & Design, AP Designs, DMXS Radio, Dirt Action, and Sweeney’s MX Playground. A special thank-you to Racer X’s Wheels for this idea and helping to organize the Smagical Benefit Ride Day!

We look forward to seeing all of you on September 29, 2018! #SmagicalStrong