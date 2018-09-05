Results Archive
MXGP of
Bulgaria
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Covington
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Black Sky
Sat Sep 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Articles
Full Schedule
250 Words: Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

250 Words Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

September 5, 2018 11:40am
by:

On September 14-16 at the Racer X Maine Event, presented by Uni Filter, you’ll notice a select group of riders wearing a special bib with a bull’s-eye on it. These riders were picked by Racer X and MX207 to be our All-Stars for the weekend and will be “the riders to beat.”

Below are the All-Stars for the Racer X Maine Event at MX207. Think you got what it takes to win? Join us on September 14-16.

Nate Thrasher

  • Hometown: Livingston, Tennessee
  • Age: 15
  • All-Star Class: Schoolboy
  • Gear Sponsor: Seven
  • Helmet Sponsor: Bell
  • Goggle Sponsor: Oakley
  • Other Sponsors: KTM Orange Brigade, Monster Energy, Lynks Racing, Factory Connection, FMF, Alpinestars, Dunlop, Ethika, Nihilo, Hinson, Pro Taper, Tamer, MTF, Dubya USA, Motorex, Motion Pro, Acerbis, DT1 Filters, Vertex Pistons, TM Designworks, Moto Tassinari, Millennium Technologies, Ogio, Cometic Gaskets, Pivot Wokrs, Full Spectrum Power

Accomplishments

  • 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
    Supermini 1 | 1st
    Supermini 2 | 1st
  • 2018 California Classic
    Supermini 2 | 2nd
  • 2018 Freestone:
    Supermini 1 | 3rd
    Supermini 2 | 2nd
  • 2018 Southeast Regional:
    Supermini 1 | 1st
    Supermini 2 | 1st
  • 2018 Northeast Regional:
    Schoolboy 1 | 1st
    125 B/C | 1st

Instagram: @natethrasher_428

MEPMX

Canyon Richards 

  • Hometown: Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
  • Age: 10
  • All-Star Class: 65cc (7-9)
  • Gear Sponsor: Answer
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: 100%
  • Other Sponsors: Rock River Yamaha, CTI, Wrist Brace guy, Pro Taper, Traction MX, Throttle Jockey, Specialized Bikes, Atlas Brace, FLO, Dunlop, Lynks Racing, Rekluse, Nost Suspension, Motocross Vest, Engine Ice 

Accomplishments

  • 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
    65cc (7-9) Limited| 2nd

Instagram: @canyonrichards316

Cole Beach

Nick Romano

  • Hometown: Bayside, New York
  • Age: 13
  • All-Star Class: Mini Sr.
  • Gear Sponsor: Shift
  • Helmet Sponsor: Bell
  • Goggle Sponsor: Oakley

Accomplishments

  • 2017 Mini Os:
    85 (9-11) MX | 1st
    85 (9-11) Limited MX | 1st
    85 (9-11) SX | 1st

Instagram: @Nickromano411

Cole Beach

Justin Allen

  • Hometown: Merrimack, New Hampshire
  • Age: 13
  • All-Star Class: Supermini
  • Gear Sponsor: Fox
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: Flow Fision

Accomplishments

  • 2017 Racer X Maine Event:
    85cc | 1st
    Supermini (12-16) | 1st
  • 2018 RCSX
    Supermini (12-15) | 6th

Instagram: @Justinmx26 

Cole Beach

Hunter Calle

  • Hometown: Plainfield, Connecticut
  • Age: 17
  • All-Star Class: 450 B
  • Gear Sponsor: FXR
  • Helmet Sponsor: Arai
  • Goggle Sponsor: None

Accomplishments

  • 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
    450 B | 3rd

Instagram: @huntercalle57

MEPMX

Kevyn De Pinho 

  • Hometown: Bensalem, Pennsylvania
  • Age: 8
  • All-Star Class: 51cc
  • Gear Sponsor: O'Neal
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: 100%

Accomplishments

  • 2016 Loretta Lynn's:
    50cc Shaft | 1st
  • 2018 Amsoil Arenacross
    50cc 4-8 and 7-8 | 2nd
  • Maine State Championship
    50cc 4-8 and 7-8 | 1st (2016, 2017, 2018)
  • New Jersey State Championship
    50cc 4-8 and 7-8 | 1st (2016, 2017)

Instagram: @kevyndepinho

Cole Beach

Joe Tait

  • Hometown: Wilton, Connecticut
  • Age: 19
  • All-Star Class: College
  • Gear Sponsor: None
  • Helmet Sponsor: None
  • Goggle Sponsor: None
  • Other Sponsors: Georgetown Heating and Cooling, my dad, uncle, and grandfather, Real Ink Graphics, South of the Border, Milford Riders Club, Danbury Powersports, Slater Skins

Accomplishments

  • 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
    College (18-24) | 1st

Instagram: @Tait_23 

Cole Beach