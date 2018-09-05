250 Words: Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

On September 14-16 at the Racer X Maine Event, presented by Uni Filter, you’ll notice a select group of riders wearing a special bib with a bull’s-eye on it. These riders were picked by Racer X and MX207 to be our All-Stars for the weekend and will be “the riders to beat.”

Below are the All-Stars for the Racer X Maine Event at MX207. Think you got what it takes to win? Join us on September 14-16.

Nate Thrasher

Hometown: Livingston, Tennessee

Age: 15

All-Star Class: Schoolboy

Gear Sponsor: Seven

Helmet Sponsor: Bell

Goggle Sponsor: Oakley

Other Sponsors: KTM Orange Brigade, Monster Energy, Lynks Racing, Factory Connection, FMF, Alpinestars, Dunlop, Ethika, Nihilo, Hinson, Pro Taper, Tamer, MTF, Dubya USA, Motorex, Motion Pro, Acerbis, DT1 Filters, Vertex Pistons, TM Designworks, Moto Tassinari, Millennium Technologies, Ogio, Cometic Gaskets, Pivot Wokrs, Full Spectrum Power

Accomplishments

2018 Loretta Lynn's:

Supermini 1 | 1st

Supermini 2 | 1st

Supermini 2 | 2nd

Supermini 1 | 3rd

Supermini 2 | 2nd

Supermini 1 | 1st

Supermini 2 | 1st

Schoolboy 1 | 1st

125 B/C | 1st

Instagram: @natethrasher_428