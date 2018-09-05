250 Words: Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

On September 14-16 at the Racer X Maine Event, presented by Uni Filter, you’ll notice a select group of riders wearing a special bib with a bull’s-eye on it. These riders were picked by Racer X and MX207 to be our All-Stars for the weekend and will be “the riders to beat.”
Below are the All-Stars for the Racer X Maine Event at MX207. Think you got what it takes to win? Join us on September 14-16.
Nate Thrasher
- Hometown: Livingston, Tennessee
- Age: 15
- All-Star Class: Schoolboy
- Gear Sponsor: Seven
- Helmet Sponsor: Bell
- Goggle Sponsor: Oakley
- Other Sponsors: KTM Orange Brigade, Monster Energy, Lynks Racing, Factory Connection, FMF, Alpinestars, Dunlop, Ethika, Nihilo, Hinson, Pro Taper, Tamer, MTF, Dubya USA, Motorex, Motion Pro, Acerbis, DT1 Filters, Vertex Pistons, TM Designworks, Moto Tassinari, Millennium Technologies, Ogio, Cometic Gaskets, Pivot Wokrs, Full Spectrum Power
Accomplishments
- 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
Supermini 1 | 1st
Supermini 2 | 1st
- 2018 California Classic
Supermini 2 | 2nd
- 2018 Freestone:
Supermini 1 | 3rd
Supermini 2 | 2nd
- 2018 Southeast Regional:
Supermini 1 | 1st
Supermini 2 | 1st
- 2018 Northeast Regional:
Schoolboy 1 | 1st
125 B/C | 1st
Instagram: @natethrasher_428
Canyon Richards
- Hometown: Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
- Age: 10
- All-Star Class: 65cc (7-9)
- Gear Sponsor: Answer
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: 100%
- Other Sponsors: Rock River Yamaha, CTI, Wrist Brace guy, Pro Taper, Traction MX, Throttle Jockey, Specialized Bikes, Atlas Brace, FLO, Dunlop, Lynks Racing, Rekluse, Nost Suspension, Motocross Vest, Engine Ice
Accomplishments
- 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
65cc (7-9) Limited| 2nd
Instagram: @canyonrichards316
Nick Romano
- Hometown: Bayside, New York
- Age: 13
- All-Star Class: Mini Sr.
- Gear Sponsor: Shift
- Helmet Sponsor: Bell
- Goggle Sponsor: Oakley
Accomplishments
- 2017 Mini Os:
85 (9-11) MX | 1st
85 (9-11) Limited MX | 1st
85 (9-11) SX | 1st
Instagram: @Nickromano411
Justin Allen
- Hometown: Merrimack, New Hampshire
- Age: 13
- All-Star Class: Supermini
- Gear Sponsor: Fox
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: Flow Fision
Accomplishments
- 2017 Racer X Maine Event:
85cc | 1st
Supermini (12-16) | 1st
- 2018 RCSX
Supermini (12-15) | 6th
Instagram: @Justinmx26
Hunter Calle
- Hometown: Plainfield, Connecticut
- Age: 17
- All-Star Class: 450 B
- Gear Sponsor: FXR
- Helmet Sponsor: Arai
- Goggle Sponsor: None
Accomplishments
- 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
450 B | 3rd
Instagram: @huntercalle57
Kevyn De Pinho
- Hometown: Bensalem, Pennsylvania
- Age: 8
- All-Star Class: 51cc
- Gear Sponsor: O'Neal
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: 100%
Accomplishments
- 2016 Loretta Lynn's:
50cc Shaft | 1st
- 2018 Amsoil Arenacross
50cc 4-8 and 7-8 | 2nd
- Maine State Championship
50cc 4-8 and 7-8 | 1st (2016, 2017, 2018)
- New Jersey State Championship
50cc 4-8 and 7-8 | 1st (2016, 2017)
Instagram: @kevyndepinho
Joe Tait
- Hometown: Wilton, Connecticut
- Age: 19
- All-Star Class: College
- Gear Sponsor: None
- Helmet Sponsor: None
- Goggle Sponsor: None
- Other Sponsors: Georgetown Heating and Cooling, my dad, uncle, and grandfather, Real Ink Graphics, South of the Border, Milford Riders Club, Danbury Powersports, Slater Skins
Accomplishments
- 2018 Loretta Lynn's:
College (18-24) | 1st
Instagram: @Tait_23