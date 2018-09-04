Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles in Stores Now

CYPRESS, Calif. — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA’s all-new power assist electric bicycles are now available at select U.S. bicycle retailers and specialty e-bike shops across the country.

Making history as Yamaha’s first Power Assist Bicycles for sale in the U.S. market, the all-new lineup of road bikes includes the UrbanRush (MSRP $3,299); a drop-bar do-everything road bike; the CrossConnect (MRSP $2,999), a completely accessorized commuter/utility bike; and the CrossCore (MSRP $2,399), a high-style efficient fitness bike. Yamaha’s performance hardtail e-mountain bike, the YDX-TORC (MSRP $3,499) is also now available.

By visiting Yamaha’s dealer locator, customers can find their nearest Power Assist Bicycle dealer by their postal code. Yamaha is developing an extensive network of bicycle dealers, with select retailers offering online orders and delivery, ensuring full dealer support across the nation.

“Yamaha e-bikes are in shops, and we’re hearing some great feedback from our first retailers and customers, coast-to-coast, from California to Maryland,” Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager, said. “From casual commuters to series cyclists, more people are seeing the advantages of incorporating an e-bike into their daily lives. Yamaha has been the global leader in Power Assist Bicycle manufacturing for more than two decades, and it’s exciting to now roll out the first ever Yamaha e-Bikes in the U.S.”

All three road bikes are power-assisted by Yamaha’s new PWSeries SE motor with four levels of support: ECO+, ECO, STANDARD, and HIGH, providing 70Nm of max torque and cadence support up to 110 rpm for assisted speeds up to 20 mph. The YDX-TORC boasts the award-winning Yamaha PW-X center drive motor system, which offers more power for more adventure and exploration on the trails, including a fifth power assist setting.

Power is supplied by a 500 Watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack with a 36V output that recharges in just four hours. The power unit’s center mount system is secured close to the pedals to create a low center-of-gravity for better weight balance and excellent riding stability, while the unique side-exiting battery design allows for a lower stand-over height for greater rider confidence.

Available in small, medium, and large sizes, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycles are designed to allow riders to easily find a bicycle that fits their body size and riding style. Yamaha’s unique approach to bicycle design increases rider comfort, enhances rider control, and maximizes the efficiencies of both rider and motor, which all translate into the category’s most consistent fit, performance, and comfort, regardless of the rider’s size.

Yamaha’s power assist motors provide the purest, most natural assist feel thanks in part to Yamaha’s Triple Sensor System that has been exclusively optimized for Yamaha’s U.S. power assist bikes. Through the Triple Sensor System, thousands of times per second, frictionless sensors measure the rider’s pedal-torque, bicycle speed, and crank arm cadence with tremendous precision.

Communicating back to the motor, the system helps determine how much assist is provided based on the changing terrain and situations (such as hills, speed, etc.) common to cycling. The design is unique to Yamaha and results in a drive unit that provides the smoothest, most refined and natural rides available in an e-bike.

The e-bikes feature an easy to use and easy-to-read multi-function LCD display unit. The compact unit is mounted to the Yamaha alloy handlebars, providing an ergonomic interface while riding, and the LCD assist-mode and LED power-level indicators make for a great quick reference to power assist settings. Simple, ergonomically designed push-button controls toggle through the various settings like rolling speed, max speed, trip meter, odometer, range, battery capacity, and cadence.

Yamaha is the only manufacturer with 25 years of experience designing complete e-bikes from frame to motor. Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC) launched the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993 and has since produced more than 4 million drive units and sold more than 2 million Yamaha power assist bicycles. YMC supplies class-leading e-Bike Systems to select OEM partners worldwide.