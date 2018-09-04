Get Sponsored: The 2019 Sponsorship Season is Open

Want to get sponsored by companies in the motocross industry? Now is the time. Most companies have opened (or will be opening) their 2019 sponsorship season.

Below you will find out more about the sponsorship programs that have already been opened and how to apply.

Note: This post will continue to update.

Moose Racing

Sponsorship season is right around the corner, and Moose Racing is proud to offer support to all levels of racers within the U.S.

Resumes will be accepted from September 1-November 15, 2018. Information on how to apply will be on the website, MooseRacing.com, beginning September 1. Be sure to follow the instructions closely.

All resumes must be typed and include:

Name

Address

Phone/Fax #

E-mail Address: This is the only way you will be notified with an answer/contract. Nothing will be mailed.

All social media information.

Birth date

Series (GNCC, Dist. 16, etc.)

Class (Pro 125 A, 250 B, etc.)

Current standings in each series and class

Current sponsors

Current grade & GPA (if applicable).

List of your bike(s) / ATV(s) (model and year).

Racing plans for 2019.

Why you would be a good representative for Moose Racing.

How you heard about Moose Racing and how you learned to send in resume.

Top five racing achievements.

Photos (one action and one head shot). Photos will not be returned and will become the property of Moose Racing. Do not send any CDs, DVDs or movies; they will not be looked at.

If through post office:

Moose Racing

Attn: Roxane Erickson / Rider Support Manager

PO Box 5222

Janesville, WI 53547-5222

If sending UPS, FedEx, etc.:

Moose Racing

Attn: Roxane Erickson / Rider Support Manager

3501 Kennedy Rd

Janesville, WI 53545

Email:rerickson@mooseracing.com

Fax: Do not fax (photos do not come through well).

*** There is a form on the website, www.mooseracing.com (Rider/Sponsorship) that can be used. ***

Note: Due to the Children's Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) issued by the Federal Trade Commission, no youth can submit a resume by him/herself. The resume must come from a parent or legal guardian.

*Please review all spelling and grammar prior to mailing. This is a direct reflection on you. No resumes will be accepted after November 15, 2018.

All Balls Racing

All Balls Racing is proud to support riders and teams all over the world, from local-level amateurs to top-level champions. By working closely with their riders, All Balls Racing is able to continually stay at the forefront of product design and development. Because there is a direct link between the riders and product development, they are able to make quick adjustments during the R&D process and ultimately offer the highest quality replacement parts.

They are accepting resumes from riders who will provide positive representation on and off the track. If you are interested in applying for 2019 sponsorship, please email your rider resume to tech@arrowheadep.com or call 515-402-8000 with any questions.

The deadline for sending rider resumes is December 31st, 2018.

MotoE

MotoE has opened up its sponsorship for the 2019 MotoE Co-Factory Team of ten selected riders, where performance training protocols both on and off of the bike, nutrition and hydration counseling, injury prevention and flexibility protocols, and sponsorship benefits from all of partners (6D Helmets, Maxima, Dunlop, etc.) are provided.

Due to the success of both the MotoE Factory and Co-Factory Teams experienced in 2018, the 2019 amateur sponsorship program will continue to consist of two levels of sponsorship: Full Factory and Co-Factory. Each rider chosen for the MotoE Factory Team (total of six riders) will receive 100 percent of their coaching fees covered (a $10,000 annual value), along with significant discounts on Coach Robb’s Nutritionally Green performance nutrition products, including his extremely popular Energy Fuel. MotoE Co-Factory Team members (total of 20 riders) will receive 80 percent off their coaching fees covered (a $4,800 annual value), as well as discounts on Coach Robb’s nutrition products.

Applications will be reviewed and accepted through December 28, 2018. Riders will be notified of their sponsorship level by January 4, 2019, and will begin receiving their MotoE Blueprint for Success Performance Program the week of January 7, 2019.

If you are dedicated to doing what is necessary to be a top amateur racer and possibly an amateur national champion (in any class), submit your updated race resume and 2019 race schedule for review to Contact@CoachRobb.com or by using the online form at the link below. No matter what class you race, where you race, or your past results, all resumes will be reviewed.

Click here for more details.

Maxxis

Continuing its support of ATV, bicycle, motorcycle, and SxS racing at every level from pro to grassroots, Maxxis will offer a generous sponsorship program in 2019. Riders and drivers interested in Maxxis’ sponsorship program can apply starting September 1, when applications become available online here.

Maxxis will accept applications for both pro and grassroots sponsorship through October 31, 2018. Applications for sponsorship in 2019 must be received by October 31 in order to be considered.

In addition to sponsorship of teams and individual riders and drivers, Maxxis will offer contingencies for more racing events than ever before and will sponsor various ATV, bicycle, motorcycle, and SxS series and events.

If you love to race and ride Maxxis tires, don’t miss out! Apply for sponsorship by the company that’s been the choice of legendary riders for decades. To learn more, including rules and conditions for sponsorship, click here.