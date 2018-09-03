Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

September 3, 2018 8:30am

FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 18 — MXGP of Turkey — Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

MXGP of Turkey - MXGP

- Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Tim Gajser Slovenia3 - 2 Honda
3Clement Desalle Belgium4 - 3 Kawasaki
4Gautier Paulin France8 - 4 Husqvarna
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium5 - 6 Yamaha
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland7 - 5 Yamaha
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands6 - 7 KTM
8Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 15 KTM
9Shaun Simpson United Kingdom9 - 8 Yamaha
10Tommy Searle United Kingdom10 - 9 Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP of Turkey - MX2

- Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Thomas Covington Vernon, AL1 - 3 Husqvarna
2Pauls Jonass Latvia6 - 1 KTM
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark5 - 2 Husqvarna
4Hunter Lawrence Australia2 - 5 Honda
5Ben Watson United Kingdom4 - 4 Yamaha
6Jorge Prado Spain3 - 7 KTM
7Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela7 - 6 Yamaha
8Michele Cervellin Italy9 - 10 Yamaha
9Henry Jacobi Germany8 - 11 Husqvarna
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa13 - 8 Honda
Full Results
Herlings continues to lead the MXGP Class by 95 points.
Herlings continues to lead the MXGP Class by 95 points. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands833
2Antonio Cairoli Italy738
3Clement Desalle Belgium619
4Tim Gajser Slovenia591
5Romain Febvre France544
6Gautier Paulin France514
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands475
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland423
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium404
10Max Anstie United Kingdom328
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain773
2Pauls Jonass Latvia749
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark593
4Ben Watson United Kingdom551
5Thomas Covington Vernon, AL525
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa483
7Jago Geerts Belgium346
8Michele Cervellin Italy337
9Hunter Lawrence Australia305
10Henry Jacobi Germany301
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 France377
2 United Kingdom308
3 United Kingdom282
4 Ireland282
5 France271
6 Netherlands270
7 United Kingdom268
8 France223
9 France217
10 France184
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand184
2 Netherlands163
3 Italy163
4 Germany161
5 Germany112
6 Ireland109
7 Belgium108
8 Netherlands93
9 Denmark75
10 Germany69
Full Standings
Covington earned his first overall win of the season in Turkey.
Covington earned his first overall win of the season in Turkey. Juan Pablo Acevado/Husqvarna Images

Other Championship Standings

Endurocross

Super EnduroCross Championship Standings

Pos
RIDERPoints
1stCody Webb26
2ndColton Haaker24
3rdTrystan Hart20
4thKyle Redmond18
5thTy Cullins16
6thGeoff Aaron15
7thTy Tremaine14
8thMax Gerston13
9thCooper Abbott12
10thNoah Kepple11

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

Pos
RIDERPoints
1stJake Nicholls241
2ndEvgency Bobryshev202
3rdGraeme Irwin189
4thElliott Banks-Browne172
5thTommy Searle162
6thRyan Houghton154
7thIvo Monticelli138
8thGert Krestinov133
9thBrad Anderson130
10thDaniel Thornhill125

MX2 Championship Standings

PosRIDERPoints
1stConrad Mewse242
2ndJoshua Gilbert228
3rdMel Pocock227
4thLiam Knight206
5thMartin Barr187
6thJosh Spinks186
7thAlexander Brown121
8thTodd Kellett119
9thLewis Tombs104
10thMichael Ellis95

ADAC MX Masters

Championship Standings

PosRIDERpoints
1stHenry Jacobi186
2ndJeffrey Dewulf164
3rdMaximilian Nagl144
4thJens Getteman142
5thTim Koch100
6thLukas Neurauter95
7thJeremy Delince81
8thTom Koch79
9thToms Macuks77
10thHunter Lawrence67

Amsoil Gncc

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC256
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV202
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC164
4Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC149
5Josh Strang Australia136
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT134
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT121
8 Duvall, WA109
9Layne Michael Fairmont, WV73
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT238
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT225
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria145
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA142
5 Bedford, IN131
6 Jefferson, GA111
7 Landrum, SC103
8 New Zealand98
9 North Liberty, IN92
10 Sumter, SC84
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL218
2 Travelers Rest, SC202
3 Waynesburg, PA187
4 Sterling, IL174
5 Clarksburg, MA125
6 Tarentum, PA97
7 Hartford, TN88
8 Coal Center, PA84
9 Fort Mill, SC77
10 Hardinsburg, IN66
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia251
2 Travelers Rest, SC175
3 Circleville, OH168
4 Terre Haute, IN143
5 Bridgeton, NJ135
6 Mchenry, MD127
7 Beloit, OH116
8 Sudbury, VT98
9 Knoxville, TN95
10 Sudbury, VT29
Full Standings

ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stWalker Fowler226
2ndJarrod McClure192
3rdBrycen Neal188
4thChris Borich185
5thCole RIchardson119
6thAdam McGill117
7thDevon Feehan104
8thMarty Christofferson102
9thWestley Wolfe89
10thHunter Hart88

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISHRIDERPOINTS
1stHunter Hart226
2ndAustin Abney177
3rdDrew Landers152
4thBen Kowalewski141
5thJohn Glauda Jr.138
6thMatthew Lindle117
7thTanner Walker107
8thBrody Livengood105
9thSteven Covert102
10thKenny Shick89

WMX

Championship Standings

PosRIDERPoints
1stJordan Jarvis290
2ndShelby Rolen232
3rdKylie Fasnacht155
4thJamie Astudillo152
5thMarissa Polencheck136

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDERCHAMPIONSHIP/RACECLASS
Jason AndersonMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Aaron PlessingerMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Zach OsborneMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
Aaron PlessingerLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Mathys BoisrameFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDWMXOverall
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmOpen Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmLites Class
TBDRed Bull Straight RhythmTwo-Stroke Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
Derek DrakeLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
Jacob HayesAmsoil Arenacross250AX
Ryan BreeceAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites West Region
Heath HarrisonAmsoil ArenacrossAX Lites East Region
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Shawn MaffenbeierRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jess PettisRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Jeffrey HerlingsDutch Masters of MXMX1
Jago GeertsDutch Masters of MXMX2
TBDADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Matthias WalknerDakar RallyBike
Dean FerrisAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Jarryd McNeilX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Tom PagesX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Axell HodgesX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Jared MeesX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Michele CervellinItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDMonster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)Pro Class
Cody WebbSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Hamish HarwoodNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike