KTM, De Carli Continue Racing Relationship Until 2022

The formalities between De Carli and the senior management of the KTM Group Race department were confirmed last week and will bring the immensely successful union beyond the end of the decade. The roots were laid at the end of 2009 and 2018 is the ninth season of top level racing together.

Along with Tony Cairoli (and notable results with a host of other riders like Ken De Dycker, Max Nagl and Glenn Coldenhoff) De Carli has delivered a total of seven premier class FIM Motocross World Championship titles to the KTM brand including the manufacturer’s very first in 2010.

In that time De Carli has marshalled a race effort in two countries and with largely the same staff to capture crowns with both the KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F. He has now been instrumental in the fantastic development of seventeen year old Spaniard Jorge Prado to the top of the FIM MX2 standings in what is just the teenager’s second term in Grand Prix and within the Red Bull KTM squad.

De Carli: “To renew with KTM is very satisfying for me and I can only thank them for the trust they place in me. I really want to thank all my partners and the whole team: this deal is thanks to them and confirms that - within KTM and together with KTM - we are working in the right direction with great commitment, motivation and the same goals. During the last nine years we have achieved great results. We have won a lot and we have suffered and experienced difficult times: we must continue with this same team spirit and passion to face new challenges. Our sport is evolving; it is more and more professional and 'global' and is opening to new frontiers, new countries where we are surprised with how much warmth and passion we are welcomed. For us the aim is always the same: to give the maximum in the pride of KTM colours.”

Robert Jonas, Vice President KTM Offroad: “Claudio, his loyal staff and, of course, the riders in his care have made such a strong and memorable impact for the company since the beginning of the partnership for the 2010 season. They are a backbone of Red Bull KTM and have been so emphatic that it was a very easy decision for us to continue this relationship. Our success and achievements in motocross have been outstanding in the last ten years and this is such a potent factor of our DNA and racing identity. The value of Claudio’s work in motocross can now also be seen with how much Jorge has evolved. He has been able to steer and help a great champion like Tony but also focus on the next generation. It’s great to see and we hope for many more good times over the coming years.”