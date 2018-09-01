Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Sep 16
Romain Febvre Taken To Hospital After Crash at MXGP of Turkey

September 1, 2018 8:50am | by:
Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Romain Febvre was taken to the hospital for medical observation this morning following a hard crash in Timed Practice at the MXGP of Turkey, the team announced on social media.

At this time, there are not many details, other than what the team released this morning.

Stay tuned to Racer X as we continue to monitor this developing story. 