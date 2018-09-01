Romain Febvre Taken To Hospital After Crash at MXGP of Turkey
September 1, 2018 8:50am | by: Chase Stallo
Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Romain Febvre was taken to the hospital for medical observation this morning following a hard crash in Timed Practice at the MXGP of Turkey, the team announced on social media.
At this time, there are not many details, other than what the team released this morning.
Stay tuned to Racer X as we continue to monitor this developing story.
While pushing for a top lap time in the Timed Practice session at the @mxgp of Turkey, @RFebvre461 suffered from a heavy fall. The former World Champion has been taken to hospital for medical observation. An update on his condition will be published when available. pic.twitter.com/37HWyiyBwr— Yamaha Racing (@yamaharacingcom) September 1, 2018