On This Day In Moto: September 1

September 1 1973 Talladega International Speedway hosts a round of the AMA 250/500 Pro Motocross Championship and Honda rider Gary Jones gives the brand it's first-ever win at the iconic speedway, followed by Suzuki's Rich Thorwaldson and Yamaha's Tim Hart. In the 500 Class Yamaha's Pierre Karsmakers claimed the win, followed by Kawasaki Wyman Priddy and Suzuki-mounted Mickey Boone. Honda rider Rich Eierstedt finished sixth in the 250 Class at Talladega '73.

1975 The Popeye's Fried Chicken National at Motocross West outside of New Orleans brings a wrap on the 1975 AMA 125/500 Motocross Championship. Team Honda's Marty Smith once again topped the 125 Class; he had clinched the title well before the finale based on winning every round but the muddy opener back at Hangtown in the spring. Smith was followed by Bultaco rider Dan Turner and Husqvarna's Nils-Arne Nilsson. In the 500 Class Yamaha's Jimmy Weinert won the race and the title, successfully defending the #1 plate he won the previous year aboard a Kawasaki. The Jammer was trailed in the race by Gary Semics (Kawasaki), Steve Stackable (Maico), Pierre Karsmakers (Honda), Kent Howerton (Husqvarna), John Savitski (Bultaco) and Gary Chaplin (CZ). That's seven different motorcycles on the top seven riders!

The 500cc title fight was a close win and a film was actually made about the season called One Chance to Win which is well worth a spot in your DVD collection. It's a love letter to motocross in the seventies, here's a glimpse:

1991 At the Washougal National home state rider Larry Ward wins the 125 National aboard a Suzuki RM125, topping the PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda CR125 of the late Brian Swink and the Suzuki of reigning AMA 125 National Champion Guy Cooper. In the 500 Class Kawasaki's Jeff Ward got the win with 3-1 finishes, bettering the 1-3 of Honda's Jean-Michel Bayle and his teammate Jeff Stanton's 2-2. 1996 In one of the most dramatic conclusions to an AMA National Championship battle, Kawasaki's Jeff Emig straight-up beats his rival Jeremy McGrath of Team Honda in both motos at the Steel City final in Pennsylvania. Emig had come into the race four points up on McGrath, making the race something for a winner-take-all proposition. Emig, who earlier in the years ended McGrath's run at the perfect AMA Supercross season, would later that year join forces with McGrath and '96 AMA 125 National Champion Steve Lamson to make one of the strongest versions of Team USA ever to participate at the Motocross of Nations. Lammy finished second in the 125 class at Steel City to Yamaha's Kevin Windham. He had already successfully retained his #1 plate for Team Honda.

Oh, and finishing eighth overall in his first-ever professional race was Splitfire/Pro Circuit Kawasaki-backed Ricky Carmichael. Want to see what he looked like on day one of his career? Go to the 43-minute mark on this video: