Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Bulgaria
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 2
Winner Announcement! Racer X Scott Goggle Giveaway Contest

August 31, 2018 2:00pm | by:
We want to thank everyone who took part in our Scott Goggle Giveaway contest. Those of you who entered did so by correctly naming all eight Scott sponsored riders whose identities have been hidden in the photos below. 

We had a bunch entries, many of which scored a perfect 8/8. Due to the fact that there were multiple entries with the maximum amount of correct answers, we conducted a random drawing to select the winner. 

CONGRATULATIONS to Matt Becker on winning the Scott Goggle Giveaway Contest! We will contact you directly with more details! 

Keep an eye out for future contests like this one! See below for correct answers.

Photo 1: David Bailey

Photo 2: Travis Pastrana

photo 3: Clement Desalle 

photo 4: Adam Cianciarulo

photo 5: Mike Kiedrowski/Mike LaRocco

photo 6: Blake Baggett

photo 7: Trey Canard

photo 8: Andrew Short

